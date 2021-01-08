Senator introduces COVID-19 liability protections for businesses

Henry Kriegel, a lobbyist for Americans for Prosperity Montana, said during testimony in favor of the bill that 32 COVID-related lawsuits have been filed in Montana, and 7,000 have been filed across the country, ranging from product liability to medical malpractice.

Fitzpatrick pushed back on the notion that the bill's passage would shut down legitimate lawsuits.

"We're trying to provide some fairness to this whole situation because everything's changed so much and you've seen so many kind of on-the-moment spur decisions made by people trying to do the best they can, and even though they're doing the best they can, they can get hauled into some kind of lawsuit," Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick said he already has planned amendments to the bill, including identifying safe harbor, the compliance-based protection threshold, as an affirmative legal defense, defining what a person is and removing the "minimum medical condition" because he believed it was "too restrictive."

Gianforte applauded the bill's introduction in a letter to the committee Friday.