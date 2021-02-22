Senate votes down bill to make PSC appointed body

The Montana Senate on Monday resoundingly rejected a bill that would turn the Montana Public Service Commission from an elected to an appointed body.

Sen. Doug Kary, R-Billings, carried Senate Bill 160 onto the floor Monday after it narrowly passed committee Feb. 11. The bill proposed multiple changes to the structure of the PSC, including shrinking its size from five to three commissioners, increasing terms from four to six years, making those positions governor-appointed and establishing qualifications to serve.

The PSC is a quasi-judicial body that regulates monopoly utilities. The commission is responsible for balancing a utility’s return on investment with “captive” consumers interests, including rates and service. Commissioners are elected from five geographic districts.

Kary told the Senate he had studied utility regulators in other states and Montana is the exception when it comes to electing commissioners. The senator believed an appointed commission would be less partisan, better able to balance consumer and utility interests, enhance subject-area expertise and better represent the state as current districts vary widely in size and number of citizens represented.