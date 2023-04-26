The state Senate on Wednesday voted down two competing bills to establish charter school options in Montana.

The bills were House Bill 562 from Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, and House Bill 549, from Rep. Fred Anderson, R-Great Falls.

While both bills would allow for the formation of charter schools, they would have created that process in different ways. Anderson’s first offers up an opportunity for involvement with the local school board while Vinton’s instead has a separate commission to validate schools. Anderson's bill would also hold the schools accountable to existing education and licensure laws and rules, while Vinton’s does not to the same degree, though she told legislators it still has accountability provisions.

Vinton previously said the intent of her legislation was to empower parents and encourage students to achieve their full education potential, as well as to offer educators professional opportunities. Charter schools would have access to state and local funding, Vinton said, though she emphasized that philanthropy would play a major role in school budgets.

Anderson argued in the House he wanted to ensure the opportunity for a local school board to be involved if they wanted to be.

Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, said on the Senate floor during debate Wednesday that he worried Vinton’s bill would allow for state funds to flow to charter schools without enough accountability and said the bill needed more work.

But Sen. John Fuller, R-Whitefish, argued that existing public schools are not meeting the needs of every student.

“They need choices, parents need choices, students need choices,” Fuller said.

Vinton’s bill died on a 23-27 vote.

Sen Dan Salomon, R-Ronan, advocated for Anderson’s bill, which he carried in the Senate, by saying it gave existing school boards an opportunity to have a say and allowed for more oversight than Vinton’s proposal.

But Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, said it was unnecessary and that it wouldn't create enough flexibility.

Anderson’s bill died on a 8-42 vote.

There are seven days left in the legislative session as of Thursday, and lawmakers could attempt to revive either bill in the coming days.