Senate takes initial vote to advance Old Person memorial highway

A bill to name a 2-mile stretch of highway after Chief Earl Old Person, the longest-serving elected tribal official in the country's history, advanced past a major vote in the Senate on Monday after it was stalled out in committee.

After being voted down in the Senate Highways and Transportation Committee last week and blasted back into consideration on the Senate floor the following day, the bill cleared a second reading in the Senate on Monday by a 36-14 vote. It faces a final vote before moving to the House.

The committee voted down the bill over cost concerns and an “unwritten rule” from 2019 that highways only be named for law enforcement officers that die in the line of duty. Those critical of the bill being initially voted down had pointed out many memorial highways in the state are named for people who weren't law enforcement.

The bill, carried by Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, would have the Department of Transportation put in two signs on Highway 89 and include the memorial highway name on state maps.

After telling the Senate about Old Person's nearly 60-year political career in which he met U.S. presidents and foreign leaders and advocated for the economic advancement of the Blackfeet Nation, Webber asked senators to advance the bill.

Sen. Wendy McKamey, R-Great Falls, said she had met Old Person and that she felt he deserved the highway designation in his honor. She said the unwritten rule limiting who a highway can be named after might be too tightly restrictive in this case.

"This individual was a leader in our state," McKamey said.

But Sen. Becky Beard, R-Elliston, said though she agreed Old Person deserved a memorial, she said she wanted to see a fund to build a monument in the Capitol instead.

Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, said Old Person's contributions to tribal members and beyond as an ambassador and bridge-builder between cultures should be honored with a highway near his community.

Sen. Bob. Brown, R-Trout Creek, said while he thought Old Person was an "exemplary man," he thought a highway memorial, which Webber said came at the request of her constituents, was the wrong idea. Brown suggested tribal land be named for him.

"That would be up to the tribe to choose," Brown said. " ... It would be there for eternity."

Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, said that while Old Person made "significant" contributions, she still would vote no.

"My objection is strictly based on fiscal conservancy, conservatism," Manzella said.

A fiscal note puts the cost of the bill at $4,437 for having the signs made and installed.

Manzella said she'd be more than happy to take money out of her own pocket for a memorial or an educational scholarship.

"I simply do not have the authority to appropriate funds form the public trust for this reason," Manzella said.

Webber countered that she didn't think the price take would "break Montana's bank." Lawmakers this session are deciding how to spend a $2.4 billion surplus.

"Right now the only thing that we have to honor someone of this stature is road, is a 2-mile (stretch) of highway," Webber said.