Senate Republicans vote down repeal of court-stalled ballot collection law

The state Senate voted down a bill to strip language struck down as unconstitutional from Montana’s code, with several Republicans encouraging a wait-and-see approach to litigation currently before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Senate Bill 31 brought by Sen. Wendy McKamey, R-Great Falls, sought to repeal the Ballot Interference Prevention Act, or BIPA, at the request of the Commissioner of Political Practices. Following rulings that found the law unconstitutional, it remains unenforceable, she said. The bill came out of a legislative interim committee unanimously.

“(Commissioner of Political Practices) could not enforce it even if they wanted to,” McKamey said Monday, calling the remaining state law “code clutter.”

In 2018 voters approved BIPA with 63% of the vote after the Legislature advanced it as a referendum the previous year. The law focuses on the issue of ballot collection, restricting one person from returning a maximum of six ballots.

The ACLU, Native American tribes and advocacy groups sued in March to block it, arguing the law disproportionately harms American Indians who live in rural areas and rely on others to collect and convey their ballots to elections offices or post offices.

In 2020, the law was found unconstitutional by Yellowstone County District Court Judge Jessica Fehr, writing it would "significantly suppress vote turnout by disproportionately harming rural communities,” the Associated Press reported.

A similar law, outlawing paid ballot collection by third parties, passed in 2021 and was struck down as unconstitutional in a state district court last year. That ruling has been appealed to the Montana Supreme Court.

But Republicans from the Senate’s conservative wing on Monday argued that the language should remain in place.

“I believe that as we consider judicial reform in this body and consider our own position and authority legislatively and respecting the will of the people, that we should actually keep this law on the books,” said Sen. Theresa Manzella from Hamilton.

Sen. John Fuller, R-Kalispell, pointed to the case Moore v. Harper being considered by the nation’s high court dealing with legislative authority and elections, saying he believed it would be prudent to see how the justice’s rule.

The case centers around arguments from North Carolina’s GOP Legislature which argues the “independent state legislature” legal theory. Essentially the argument claims state courts have little to no authority to limit the authority of legislatures to set rules around federal elections.

The Supreme Court held arguments last December but has not yet issued a ruling. Legal experts say the justices could also issue a scaled back ruling that would expand legislative authority but not to the extent requested by North Carolina.

Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena, noted that the ruling in Montana was not appealed and that SB 31 is about clarity.

“I think it’s confusing to the public to keep things on our book that aren’t constitutional,” she said.

The Senate voted down SB 31 on a vote of 21-27.

On Friday the Senate passed a repeal of another election law found unconstitutional on First Amendment grounds, this time in federal court. Last year a judge struck down Montana’s Clean Campaign Act requiring any candidate or political committee that distributes or broadcasts negative campaign materials within 10 days of an election to notify the targeted candidates in order to give them a chance to respond.

The Senate voted for the repeal in Senate Bill 30, also carried by McKamey, on a vote of 34-15.