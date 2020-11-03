Senate race continues to tighten as results come in

By the end of the election, one thing is guaranteed — a Steve will be Montana's next U.S. senator.
Republican incumbent Sen. Steve Daines is facing Democratic challenger Gov. Steve Bullock in one of the closest-watched Senate races in the country. It's also the most expensive contest in state history, with spending by candidates and outside groups surpassing $160 million.
The margins tightened as results came in, with Bullock at 51% to Daines at 49% by 10 p.m. Bullock held a slim lead of about 7,000 votes.
Results from Gallatin County gave Bullock a bump, with the governor at 57%-42%. About 62,871 votes had been counted there by 10 p.m.
Daines was up in Ravalli County 63% to 36%, and he also held the lead in several other rural counties. About 24,847 votes had been counted there by 10 p.m.
In Yellowstone County, the state's most populous, Daines was up 56-43% with about 46,840 votes counted so far.
The counties reporting include Missoula County, which is large and leans heavily toward Democrats. The results also included Lewis and Clark and Park counties, where Bullock was up.
Talking to supporters in Bozeman at 10 p.m., Daines said he felt good about the results.
"We're cautiously optimist as we see the numbers so far," Daines said.
Montana's turnout in the election has already shattered the previous record: more than 563,079 had voted by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, surpassing the previous high in 2016 by more than 46,170.
Interest in the election is incredibly high, and that combined with all but 11 of the state's counties holding the vote mostly by mail contributed to the high and early turnout.
Daines is a freshman senator who previously served a term in the U.S. House. Before that he worked at RightNow Technologies alongside fellow Republican and governor candidate U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte. Daines also spent more than a dozen years at Procter and Gamble, helping that company expand into the Chinese market.
Bullock is a two-term governor who was the state attorney general before that. He's also been a lawyer in private practice. For about seven months in 2019, he ran a long-shot bid for the Democratic nominee for president, dropping out after failing to gain momentum.
The governor had sworn off a run for the Senate bid for months before he joined the race on the last day possible in March. That changed what would have been an easy re-election for Daines into a contest that was statistically tied according to nearly every poll going into Election Day.
The seat in Montana is seen as one necessary for Democrats to pick up if they hope to regain a majority in the U.S. Senate. Daines has often framed the race in a national context and worked to tie Bullock to other politicians Daines says represent the "extreme liberal" wing of the Democratic party, such as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.
Daines has also been an outspoken supporter of President Donald J. Trump. Though Trump's popularity has fallen nationally and in Montana, he hasn't lost as much ground here as in other states.
The president was expected to come to Montana, as he did four times in the 2018 midterms in support of that year's Republican Senate candidate and state Auditor Matt Rosendale, but the pandemic and Trump's slump at the polls changed that scenario.
Bullock has countered that Daines has to run against him, a well-known candidate in the state, and not other politicians. Democrats across the country see health care as a winning issue, and Bullock is no different. On the trail, he's reminded voters that during his time in the governor's office the state expanded Medicaid, bringing coverage to about 85,000 and hundreds of millions of dollars to the state. The program has also preserved rural hospitals.
Daines' past votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act have been a point of attack for Bullock. Daines has said he supports protections to ensure people with pre-existing conditions won't be denied health insurance coverage, but the ACA is the only place those protections are codified. While the ACA has faced a challenged political reception, those protections are popular with votes in both parties.
Again trying to tell voters that Bullock is not the moderate he campaigns as, Daines has touted his A+ rating from the National Rifle Association while saying Bullock has the group's lowest grade.
Daines also scored two big election-year wins. One is the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, which brought long-sought and permanent funding to the Land and Water Conservation Fund and addresses a backlog of maintenance on federal lands. The other is the confirmation of conservative U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett in mid-October.
Bullock has countered that he's the true advocate for public lands, and won a federal lawsuit this year to remove the unpopular and Trump-appointed acting head of the Bureau of Land Management, William Perry Pendley. Pendley's nomination put Western Republicans like Daines, who is loyal to Trump, in a difficult spot.
The governor has also defended his support of universal background checks and a ban on the sale of some assault rifles, saying that too many times while he's been in office, he's had to lower the flags for mass shootings at schools.
Also at stake in this election is the makeup of Montana's congressional delegation. Montana's senior U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is a Democrat. The state's lone U.S. House seat is open as Gianforte is running for governor. Democrat Kathleen Williams, a former Bozeman lawmaker, is running against Republican state Auditor Matt Rosendale in that race, which polls also show could be close.
