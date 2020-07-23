Senate race breaks fundraising records

The Center for Responsive Politics found that Daines and Bullock were actually fairly similar when it came to how much of their money is from small individual contributions of $200 or less, with 27% of Bullock's money from those smaller-dollar donors while 22% of Daines' is.

About 48% of Daines' money comes from large individual donors, while 66% of Bullock's does. And about 28% of Daines' money is coming from Montana while about 12% of Bullock's is in-state contributions.

"A lot of money is going to come from out of state, especially for the big-dollar donors," Johnson said. "That's to be expected."

About 22% of Daines' money has come from political action committees. Some of Daines' biggest backers are Club for Growth, at $68,200, the Susan B Anthony List, at $65,280, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, at $44,600.

Bullock's campaign says it does not take money from corporate PACS, though the Center for Responsive Politics reports about 3% of his money comes from other types of PACS such as those associated with law firms. The largest listed source is Democracy Engine, an online donation platform, at $182,900.