A Senate finance committee on Tuesday rescinded $8 million in funding that would have sent 120 state inmates to a private prison facility in Arizona.

The proposal had been added onto the state budget in the House last month as a relieve valve; roughly 280 state inmates are held up in county jails awaiting transfer to state prison facilities.

The Senate Finance and Claims Committee reversed course Tuesday morning based largely on some lawmakers’ belief that community corrections options taken up the Legislature would pry open some bed space in the prison system in the coming months.

Some of the changes with preliminary approval this session include funding for three new community placement options, fast tracking the pre-release process for those with good behavior, allowing inmates to be released earlier when approaching parole and giving the Department of Corrections additional authority to contract for more beds with community pre-release services.

“We know that we’re freeing up a significant amount of beds, easily 100-plus,” Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, said of the combination of community corrections changes. “So I don’t feel like, or think, that we need these beds in Arizona.”

McGillvray added the state corrections department could still seek the Arizona contract with CoreCivic, the private prison operator, in the interim if the community placement plans don’t deliver more space.

McGillvray said he had spoken with the corrections department and the governor’s office about the amendment before Tuesday’s vote and those offices would need to seek additional funding from the 2025 Legislature if the Arizona arrangement were to come together between now and the next session.

The amendment to remove the Arizona deal, carried by Sen. Ellie Boldman, D-Missoula, passed on a 14-5 vote.

The committee also added $6 million into the budget to increase state contract rates for those community corrections services to raise their own wages and, at least in theory, bolster the route for inmates to leave the prison and leave more open beds behind them.

“This is just one more cog in the wheel to get this to happen,” McGillvray said.

The Arizona proposal had nearly unanimous support from Republicans in House last month. One Republican, Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Churchill, broke ranks on the House floor to effectively vote against the Arizona deal, saying later she could not vote for something she “fundamentally” disagreed with.

Democrats had also largely opposed the proposal, arguing in House committees and on the floor that putting so much distance between inmates and those who would visit them would go against the Legislature's recidivism goals.

Still, the House Appropriations Committee, where the Arizona proposal had been added to the budget, passed another amendment creating a special committee to oversee the prisoner transfers to Arizona and examine prison capacity across Montana.

Montana already contracts with CoreCivic to operate the Crossroads Correctional Center near Shelby. According to financial information CoreCivic provided to lawmakers earlier this session, the corporation is losing $4.7 million per year on the agreement.

The Senate Finance and Claims Committee left intact a $5.6 million increase to CoreCivic's contract to likewise raise wages at the private prison near Shelby.

The state budget is far from finalized. Changes made in the Senate Finance and Claims Committee must still be approved by the entire Senate and returned to the House before it reaches the governor's desk to be signed into law.

New staff requests partially restored

The Montana Department of Justice saw three more major case investigators added to its upcoming budget as part of a series of additions and reductions from the Senate committee Tuesday.

The executive branch had requested 38 new Department of Justice employees, but lawmakers agreed to fund 17. McGillvray, in proposing the additional three, told the committee he was spurred by the growing number of officer-involved shootings described by DOJ officials last week.

Another amendment to create three new employees at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, also under the state justice department, failed to pass the committee.

The Office of the State Public Defender saw three more attorneys added to its agency budget for the upcoming biennium. The agency had found it needed 63 additional attorneys to handle its workload, but only asked for 20 new staff. Instead, the public safety budget subcommittee slashed that request to five new employees.

Following a plea from the public defenders office's state director last week, the Senate Finance and Claims Committee passed an amendment to restore three more of the requested positions.