Senate panel OKs bill giving judicial appointments to governor

"I don't know a whole lot of people out there that say, 'I wish Montana was a lot more like Washington, D.C.,'" Bennett said. "That's what this bill does."

Sen. Steve Hinebauch, a Republican from Wibuax, called the bill "essential for Montana" and said his constituents have called for changes to the judiciary.

"One thing I hear all the time is what are we going to do about these judges, all the decisions they make?" Hinebauch said. "We’re going to do something."

In fact, two district court judges preside over the Seventh Judicial District that overlaps Hinebauch's senate district. Judge Olivia Rieger was appointed to the bench in 2017 and garnered 85% of the vote to retain her seat the next year. Judge Katherine Bridegaray was elected to the bench in 2002 and has won re-election both times her term expired.

On Friday the committee Republicans rejected an amendment from Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings, that would have precluded any nepotism in the governor's appointment, prohibiting the governor's family members, personal staff, cabinet-level appointments or lieutenant governor from being appointed for two years after leaving their positions.