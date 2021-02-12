Senate panel OKs bill giving judicial appointments to governor

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday voted along party lines to pass a bill giving the governor power to directly appoint judges.
The panel's Republican majority largely ran with Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras' testimony on Tuesday that the Judicial Nominating Commission, which currently interviews and vets applicants before sending three to five of them to the governor for appointment, is already partisan, and that giving the governor direct power to appoint judges at the state district and Supreme Court levels would make no difference in partisanship from the bench.
Senate Bill 140, sponsored by committee chair Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, and endorsed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, would eliminate the Judicial Nominating Commission and give the governor immediate power to fill vacancies on the bench. Judges appointed by the governor still must run to keep their seat in the next general election.
Sen. Bryce Bennett, D-Missoula, argued that eliminating the commission would cut out input from the judiciary. Two lawyers and a district court judge sit on the seven-member commission, which the judge chairs. He also pointed out the new selection model would align Montana with the way the president picks federal judges.
"I don't know a whole lot of people out there that say, 'I wish Montana was a lot more like Washington, D.C.,'" Bennett said. "That's what this bill does."
Sen. Steve Hinebauch, a Republican from Wibuax, called the bill "essential for Montana" and said his constituents have called for changes to the judiciary.
"One thing I hear all the time is what are we going to do about these judges, all the decisions they make?" Hinebauch said. "We’re going to do something."
In fact, two district court judges preside over the Seventh Judicial District that overlaps Hinebauch's senate district. Judge Olivia Rieger was appointed to the bench in 2017 and garnered 85% of the vote to retain her seat the next year. Judge Katherine Bridegaray was elected to the bench in 2002 and has won re-election both times her term expired.
On Friday the committee Republicans rejected an amendment from Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings, that would have precluded any nepotism in the governor's appointment, prohibiting the governor's family members, personal staff, cabinet-level appointments or lieutenant governor from being appointed for two years after leaving their positions.
The committee did, however, pass an amendment deeming those who have received three letters of support must be considered a nominee. Regier, who brought the amendment, said it would help the bill withstand constitutional challenges; the state constitution specifically states the governor shall appoint a judge from a list of nominations selected by a manner set out by the Legislature.
The bill passed with Regier's amendment on a 7-4 vote.
The Senate committee also approved Senate Bill 178, to prohibit the state building code from requiring fire sprinklers in small residential units.
Sen. Chris Friedel, R-Billings, the bill's sponsor, said again Friday the measure allows home buyers and builders to choose if they want to pay the costs for the sprinkler systems and its associated components, which he said Thursday can rise to $50,000.
Democrats said it would put poor people at higher risk of dying in house fires.
The bill passed on another party-line vote, 7-4.