The Montana Senate on Wednesday honored longtime legislative servant Marilyn Miller with a namesake place in the state Capitol where she's worked for more than 40 years.

The offices of the secretary of the Senate will soon be named "The Marilyn Miller Senate Suite," with a plaque commemorating her time mentoring, training and supporting legislative staff, state government personnel and elected officials.

Lawmakers surprised Miller on Wednesday, her birthday, with Senate Bill 414, enshrining her name in the state building commemorations along with the likes of Mike and Maureen Mansfield, Mike Cooney and Jeannette Rankin.

"She's taken me out of the fire when I've thrown myself in 100 times and has come up with an answer," Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, said during the hearing.

Miller served as the chief clerk in the House of Representatives for eight legislative session and as secretary of the Senate for an additional eight. The bill notes Miller "is a woman of uncommon humility who has never sought to elevate herself and, had she known the Legislature planned to honor her, would have likely declined the privileges," among several clauses.

Miller called the matter, "absolutely outrageous."

"I love every single person here, I've loved every single person I've ever worked for," she said.

The upper chamber gaveled in early on Wednesday for the event. Senators across the floor shared stories and thanked Miller for her work over the years.

The bill passed 50-0.