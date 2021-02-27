Senate narrowly endorses religious freedom bill

The debate again brought soul-bearing testimony from Sen. Bryce Bennett, D-Missoula. Bennett has shared in public hearings his concerns as a member of the LGBTQ community how some could be emboldened to act on their discriminatory beliefs if the bill were to pass.

"There’s probably not a whole lot of people in the body who have a conversation when you roll up to a hotel with you and your partner and you have to decide, do we both go in or just one of us? Because if they see us together, will they deny us the room? Will we be left to sleep in our car tonight?" Bennett said during the Senate floor debate Saturday. "Every session I have to stand up and plead with you all to not allow for open and deliberate discrimination against a community that faces it daily."