Senate narrowly endorses religious freedom bill

A bill to bolster religious beliefs as a defense in court narrowly passed the Senate's second reading Saturday on a 26-24 vote.
The Religious Freedom Restoration Act, known also as Republican Sen. Carl Glimm's Senate Bill 215, has produced some of the sharpest opposition of the legislative session from those who contend the proposal would open the door for businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ people. Glimm, from Kila, has stood against that claim, arguing the bill would merely require judges to consider religious beliefs with the same weight as other First Amendment protections.
Glimm told the Senate if the bill didn't pass, the Legislature essentially would be saying the government didn't have to show a compelling interest to infringe on religious liberty.
"How far can it go?" Glimm asked. "Does it cover child abuse or spousal abuse, beatings or discrimination? No. All of these things have a compelling government interest and would overrule that belief."
Still, five Republicans joined all Democrats in voting against the bill, which faces another final vote before it would advance to the House. The bill would die on a tie.
The debate again brought soul-bearing testimony from Sen. Bryce Bennett, D-Missoula. Bennett has shared in public hearings his concerns as a member of the LGBTQ community how some could be emboldened to act on their discriminatory beliefs if the bill were to pass.
"There’s probably not a whole lot of people in the body who have a conversation when you roll up to a hotel with you and your partner and you have to decide, do we both go in or just one of us? Because if they see us together, will they deny us the room? Will we be left to sleep in our car tonight?" Bennett said during the Senate floor debate Saturday. "Every session I have to stand up and plead with you all to not allow for open and deliberate discrimination against a community that faces it daily."
Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, who said he rarely speaks on the floor about social policy, argued the opposition was hyperbolic because the law didn't apply to an individual's actions, but barred state agencies from burdening religious freedoms.
"What we’re talking here is laws and regulations passed by the government," Fitzpatrick said. "We’re not talking about actions of private parties."
Glimm defended his bill by pointing out areas where the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act has protected individuals. He spoke of a Native American kindergarten student who was told by his school to cut his hair, but because of the act the court held up his religious right to keep his hair length. Glimm also mentioned a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned a COVID-19 executive order barring gatherings at places of worship based on RFRA.
"If you vote no on this bill, you're saying the government should be able to strip constitutional rights from its citizens," Glimm said.
In recent years, U.S. Supreme Court decisions have affirmed rights for the LGBT community, such as the 2015 decision extending marriage rights and the 2020 ruling that said the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects transgender, gay and lesbian employees from discrimination.