Senate kills proposal to require more info from PACs in election materials

A Senate panel voted down a proposal to require political committees, unions and corporations include their phone numbers on campaign materials, as well as direct voters to information about the source of the communications.

House Bill 580 emerged from the House State Administration Committee last month as a bipartisan bill to increase transparency in election communications. Cosponsored by six Republicans and two Democrats from the committee, it would have also repealed a provision in state law that was ruled unconstitutional by a federal district judge last year.

That language, requiring that political committees in the state have a name that reflects their membership, was found to violate First Amendment rights. Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan has supported its repeal, noting that he’s been unable to enforce the law since the ruling.