Senate kills proposal to require more info from PACs in election materials

A Senate panel voted down a proposal to require political committees, unions and corporations include their phone numbers on campaign materials, as well as direct voters to information about the source of the communications.
House Bill 580 emerged from the House State Administration Committee last month as a bipartisan bill to increase transparency in election communications. Cosponsored by six Republicans and two Democrats from the committee, it would have also repealed a provision in state law that was ruled unconstitutional by a federal district judge last year.
That language, requiring that political committees in the state have a name that reflects their membership, was found to violate First Amendment rights. Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan has supported its repeal, noting that he’s been unable to enforce the law since the ruling.
HB 580 would have required election communications to direct voters to the commissioner's website for more information about the political committee, union or corporation that financed them. Political committees would have also been required to include a summary of their purpose in their organizational statement.
The Senate State Administration Committee held a hearing on HB 580 last week.
“A lot of work was put into it from that little group we had (in the House committee),” said Tyson Running Wolf, a Browning Democrat and the bill’s main sponsor, during the hearing.
The chair of that House committee, Rep. Wendy McKamey, R-Ulm, testified as a proponent to the bill. No one spoke in opposition.
During Wednesday’s executive action in the Senate State Administration, no one on the committee offered comments on the bill after Sen. Bryce Bennett decided against bringing an amendment that would have stripped the phone number requirement for political committees’ election materials.
It died on a 3-5 vote, with the committee's Democrats voting to advance the bill and Republicans voting against it.