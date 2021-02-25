Senate kills bill letting lawmakers carry guns without permits

In a surprise move Thursday, a bill to allow Montana legislators to carry concealed weapons on state property without a permit died in the Senate.

Republican Sen. Steve Hinebauch of Wibaux was carrying Senate Bill 158. The bill had earlier passed 27-23 on second reading, but died Thursday on a 24-26 vote.

Similar legislation has been vetoed in several previous sessions by Democratic governors, after being passed by Republican-dominated Legislatures.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte has already signed major gun legislation this session expanding where Montanans can carry guns, both concealed and openly.

Four Republicans voted with all Democrats against the bill. Lawmakers have a brief window to reconsider the measure.

Also Thursday, the House cleared House Bill 436, from Rep. Scot Kerns, R-Great Falls, to bar a local government from stopping people who want to carry a concealed firearm in a public building. It would also remove the penalty for carrying a concealed weapon in a place where it's prohibited.

That bill passed on a 66-32 vote Thursday after clearing a second reading 65-34 on Wednesday.

— Reporter Sam Wilson contributed to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.