On Tuesday the House joined the Senate in approving Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's amendatory veto to a bill that would ban some gender-affirming care for transgender minors in Montana.

The legislation is Senate Bill 99, from Sen. John Fuller, a Whitefish Republican. It passed through the House and Senate largely along party lines, with all its support coming from Republicans. A few GOP legislators, along with all Democrats, have opposed it. It's now heading back to Gianforte.

One of the most intensely debated bills of the session, SB 99 drew emotional testimony from those both for and against it. Fuller has argued the bill is necessary to protect minors, saying “Children live under the guardianship and guidance of adults precisely because they lack the maturity, prudence and experience to make safe and responsible decisions for themselves.”

But opponents argue the kinds of surgeries the bill bans are not performed on minors in Montana and that the legislation would harm children seeking care they say is necessary to keep them healthy. Others say the bill would trample the rights of parents to make decisions for their children.

In his amendment, Gianforte said he felt the legislation was “incomplete and can be strengthened.” Gianforte proposed to alter definitions of “male” and “female” in the bill to “contemplate treatment for a child requiring a necessary medical procedure because he or she was born with a medically verifiable disorder of sex development,” according to the veto letter.

Those changes, Gianforte said, would encompass children still undergoing biological development or with intersex conditions, or a cancer diagnosis requiring the surgical removal of reproductive organs.

Dr. Lauren Wilson, president of the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said Monday evening the changes from Gianforte do not address concerns raised by opponents about limiting the care available for those with intersex conditions.

“The definitions in this bill are not medically accurate and it doesn’t solve the problem of people who have intersex conditions accessing medical care,” Wilson said.

SB 99 was previously amended by lawmakers in an attempt to allow care for those with intersex conditions, but medical professionals said the definitions were not broad enough.

Gianforte’s language, he wrote, also clarifies what procedures are banned and strengthens prohibitions on public funding paying for care.

Gianforte wrote that he had met with transgender youth and adults in considering his actions on the bill.

“I understand their struggles are real, and my heart goes out to them. I firmly believe that, as with all of God’s children, Montanans who struggle with their gender identity deserve love, compassion and respect,” Gianforte wrote.

In his letter Gianforte wrote “‘Gender-affirming care’ for children is Orwellian Newspeak, a seemingly innocuous, even solicitous phrase that masks its true nature of permanent, invasive, life-altering and surgical procedures, performed on children whose young minds and bodies are still developing.”

Martha Fuller, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Montana, was also critical of the letter.

"If the governor truly believed his words that trans youth deserve love, compassion, and respect, then he wouldn't be supporting this ban on critical health care," Fuller wrote in a press release Tuesday.

Doctors also testified that surgeries mentioned in the bill are not performed on minors in Montana, and other types of care do not happen without the consent of both parents and a lengthy consultation process. Gianforte’s letter referenced surgeries and puberty blockers for minors happening in the country, but not Montana specifically.

While Gianforte wrote the bill “does not prohibit social affirmation” or “providing or accessing psychotherapy to treat young Montanans struggling with their gender identity,” Wilson disputed that characterization.

She pointed to language in the bill that says state property, facilities or buildings may not knowingly be “used to promote or advocate the use of social transitioning, medication, or surgery as a treatment to address an inconsistency between a minor's sex and the minor's perceived gender or perceived sex.”

Fuller on Monday evening said he thought the governor’s changes showed “compassion and legal acuity.”

But Democrats strongly opposed the amendment, just as they have the legislation. In the House, Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, sharply rebuked Gianforte's letter accompanying the amendment.

"(Gianforte) said Montanans who struggle with their gender identity deserve love, compassion, and respect. That's not what trans Montanans need from you. We need access to the medical care that saves our lives. And these are hollow words coming from someone who's amendments are going to make it harder to access that care," Zephyr said.

Zephyr is the first openly transgender legislator in Montana.

"If you are forcing a trans child to go through puberty when they are trans, that is tantamount to torture. And this body should be ashamed," Zephyr continued, drawing the first objection from Majority Leader Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings.

At the end of her opposition, Zephyr referenced the testimony of people opposed to the bill who have said it could increase suicides among trans Montanans. Data shows trans youth are more at risk of suicide, and a Bozeman doctor earlier in the session emailed legislators about a minor who had attempted suicide and while in the emergency department cited legislation lawmakers were considering as a contributing factor.

"If you vote yes on this bill, and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there's an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands," Zephyr said.

Vinton again objected.

"That is entirely inappropriate, disrespectful and uncalled for. We can debate matters civilly and with respect for each other," Vinton said.

The amendments in the House passed 66-34, with two Republicans joining all Democrats against in. On Monday the Senate approved the amendment on a second reading by a 31-19 margin with three Republicans and all Democrats against it.