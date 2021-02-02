Senate gives initial OK to bill expanding concealed carry locations

Legislatures that followed through the 1920s, '40s and '50's, when generations of Esps held their own seats in the Capitol, still kept concealed carry limitations in place, Esp said.

"I think they did that because they valued orderly commerce, they valued property rights of the individual businessmen and they valued public safety in places where large groups of people may gather," Esp said. "And they valued that over their own assertions of their own individual rights."

Hoven followed Esp on the point of precedent, saying he didn't think the current concealed carry system was broken, so he believed the bill to be unnecessary.

Sen. Jason Ellsworth, a Hamilton Republican and No. 2 in the Senate GOP majority, made his stand in support of the bill on public safety.

On the Senate floor, Ellsworth told the story of his mother's murder by a man who had been waiting for her when she got home from grocery shopping.

"My mother was a murder victim and was shot in the head twice at point-blank range in a kneeling position," Ellsworth said. "We found that out through the autopsy after the guy who murdered her burned down the house with her in it.