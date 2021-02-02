Senate gives initial OK to bill expanding concealed carry locations

The Montana Senate on Tuesday endorsed legislation to expand where gun owners can carry a concealed weapon across the state, including campuses, bars and casinos.
The bill passed on second reading in the Senate by a 30-20 vote which, while bipartisan, did not get uniform support from the GOP as it did in the House. Two Republicans, Sens. John Esp of Big Timber, who had voted for the measure in the Senate Judiciary Committee that sent HB 102 to the Senate floor, and Brian Hoven went against the bill. One Democrat, Sen. Tom Jacobson, D-Great Falls, voted for it.
The debate on the Senate floor drew fodder from both sides of the aisle, but those that quieted the floor were Republicans on either side of the vote who spoke with deeply personal anecdotes.
Esp, hoping to appeal to his colleagues' respect for precedent, referred to texts from the first-ever state Legislature and that session's House Bill 54, to preclude people from carrying guns in the territory's cities and towns, in illustrating why his vote was about to flip.
"This issue had its genesis long before there was a Montana territory," Esp said. "Those legislatures at that time, many of whom were vigilantes, knew full well the importance of the right to keep and bear arms, yet they knew the importance of a measured approach."
Legislatures that followed through the 1920s, '40s and '50's, when generations of Esps held their own seats in the Capitol, still kept concealed carry limitations in place, Esp said.
"I think they did that because they valued orderly commerce, they valued property rights of the individual businessmen and they valued public safety in places where large groups of people may gather," Esp said. "And they valued that over their own assertions of their own individual rights."
Hoven followed Esp on the point of precedent, saying he didn't think the current concealed carry system was broken, so he believed the bill to be unnecessary.
Sen. Jason Ellsworth, a Hamilton Republican and No. 2 in the Senate GOP majority, made his stand in support of the bill on public safety.
On the Senate floor, Ellsworth told the story of his mother's murder by a man who had been waiting for her when she got home from grocery shopping.
"My mother was a murder victim and was shot in the head twice at point-blank range in a kneeling position," Ellsworth said. "We found that out through the autopsy after the guy who murdered her burned down the house with her in it.
"I look at this bill and I say 'Could this have affected her if she was here in Montana?'" Ellsworth asked. "I don't know that, nobody can know that, but I believe in our rights and I believe in our right to protect ourselves. At the end of the day, criminals are gonna do what criminals do."
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet, has pitched the legislation as a public safety bill, citing mass shootings over the last 15 years, response times by police and the vast spaces across Montana where those response times could be exacerbated.
There have been amendments to the bill, such as taking concealed carry off the table for law enforcement facilities. And while opponents on the Senate floor on Tuesday argued HB 102 would eventually be struck down as unconstitutional for taking away authority granted to the Board of Regents, which makes decisions on university matters, Sen. Theresa Manzella, a Hamilton Republican who is carrying the bill in the Senate chamber, said an additional amendment was successfully added to the bill at the request of the Board of Regents. That amendment would require those who carry firearms on campus to meet the minimum safety and training requirements.
The Senate will hold a third reading vote on the bill, likely Wednesday, before it officially passes the chamber. The bill then would move to the House to concur Senate changes.