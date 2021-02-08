Senate gives initial approval to broadband tax break

The Montana Senate largely split along party lines Monday on a bill that would provide tax breaks to companies laying fiber optic or coaxial cable for broadband.
Most Senate Republicans and a pair of Democrats voted to advance Senate Bill 51 brought by Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton. The bill would eliminate property taxes on laid cable for a period of five years, then restore taxes at 20% per year for the next five years.
Ellsworth brought a similar bill in 2019, which passed the Legislature with some bipartisan support before being vetoed by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.
The bill is intended to spur development of broadband across Montana — a topic that both Democrats and Republicans, including Gov. Greg Gianforte, have said is a priority.
Some Democrats have pushed back on SB 51, however, believing it does not prioritize rural broadband.
“I don’t see any guarantees that our rural communities will benefit from it,” said Sen. Edie McClafferty, D-Butte, adding that the bill would shift tax burdens to local jurisdictions.
Sen. Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena, felt the dollars would go to out-of-state corporations that were already laying cable and that the bill did not offer a solid plan for prioritizing areas of need. She cited bills House Democrats have proposed including a revolving loan program and a statewide broadband coordinator as offering plans to increase broadband.
Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, said he too is concerned about rural Montana, but that dollars just aren’t there to run cable statewide. Federal loan programs are already pumping some capital into the state and SB 51 could also be used to better connect communities, Hertz argued.
Ellsworth said the program would include a website to advertise and solicit local input. He further believed defining “rural” in Montana is difficult and considered much of the state rural. Ellsworth added the bill, while not a “silver bullet,” will work towards serving the underserved.
“It’s not magic but it’s a step in the right direction,” he said. “We obviously need more connectivity.”
Monday’s initial vote was followed by a referral to the Senate Finance and Claims Committee, which is typical for bills affecting revenue.
Over the weekend, a third legislator announced tested positive for COVID-19. And Monday, the…
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.