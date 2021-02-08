Senate gives initial approval to broadband tax break

The Montana Senate largely split along party lines Monday on a bill that would provide tax breaks to companies laying fiber optic or coaxial cable for broadband.

Most Senate Republicans and a pair of Democrats voted to advance Senate Bill 51 brought by Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton. The bill would eliminate property taxes on laid cable for a period of five years, then restore taxes at 20% per year for the next five years.

Ellsworth brought a similar bill in 2019, which passed the Legislature with some bipartisan support before being vetoed by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

The bill is intended to spur development of broadband across Montana — a topic that both Democrats and Republicans, including Gov. Greg Gianforte, have said is a priority.

Some Democrats have pushed back on SB 51, however, believing it does not prioritize rural broadband.

“I don’t see any guarantees that our rural communities will benefit from it,” said Sen. Edie McClafferty, D-Butte, adding that the bill would shift tax burdens to local jurisdictions.