Senate flip-flops, confirms Bullock appointed judge

Eleven Democrats in the Senate voted to approve HB 435 on Thursday, giving it the margin with 31 Republicans to pass its constitutional requirement. Moments later, after a brief debate on the Senate floor, eight Republicans joined Democrats to confirm Abbott's confirmation.

Several Democratic senators declined on Thursday to confirm they traded votes on HB 435 to grasp Abbott's confirmation.

"What changed I think was the humanity," Lynch said in a Thursday evening press conference. "Judge Abbott came and spent some time with folks and really had some frank conservations people. At the end of the day, they understood that he was the best man for the job."

Abbott said after the hearing he understands Republicans' concerns: Bullock appointed him in the waning months of his administration and the First Judicial District in Lewis and Clark County has traditionally been the first to hear challenges to any state agency or law.

"I'm grateful to have the opportunity to prove myself to both the people who voted for me and the people who voted against me that I really am dedicated to upholding the rule of law and able to stay in my lane and not be a political judge," Abbott said.