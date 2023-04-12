The Montana Senate on Tuesday gave initial approval to a bill establishing mandatory minimum sentences for those convicted of distributing fentanyl.

Law enforcement officials say fentanyl will soon replace meth as Montana's most catastrophic drug, with hundreds of thousands more doses confiscated in recent years and overdoses occurring in clusters at a time.

House Bill 791 from Rep. Courtenay Sprunger, R-Kalispell, would set a minimum two-year prison sentence for those convicted of distributing the drug and raise the maximum prison penalty from 25 years to 40.

The bill passed the House last month on an 87-11 vote, and saw its first debate on the Senate floor Tuesday.

Sen. Bob Brown, a Thompson Falls Republican carrying the bill in the upper chamber, said the substance is especially dangerous because a small dosage can be fatal. And in such small quantities, fentanyl is nearly untraceable while being mixed in with other substances.

"A lot of this stuff, people think they're taking a legitimate pill from the pharmacy and it's not," he said.

Democrats spoke against the bill's mandatory minimum requirement, arguing no studies have uncovered a link between sentencing requirements and a slide in drug abuse.

Sen. Ellie Boldman, D-Missoula, said if the bill would only land low-level offenders in long prison stints. When the defendant is charged with trafficking fentanyl over state and national borders, as law enforcement has repeatedly confirmed as route in which fentanyl arrives in Montana, those people don't face state law violations, anyway, she said.

"The U.S. Attorney's Office is handling that, those are federal crimes," she said.

Sen. Greg Hertz, a Polson Republican, countered that he trusted prosecutors and judges to know the difference when cases come to court.

"I trust the judicial system that they're not going to allow a young person who may get caught up in this to spend 30, 40 years in jail," Hertz said.

The Legislature in recent weeks has been steeped in discussions about the lack of prison capacity in the state. Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, noted crowding has extended into county jails, too, and said HB 791 would only exacerbate that problem.

"Let's rely on the judges for a couple more years while we figure out how to untie this knot," Molnar said. "You can sentence them to 50 years if you want, it doesn't open one cell."

Yellowstone County Republican Sen. Barry Usher, to Boldman's point, argued the bill's passage would not further cram inmates together in prisons.

According to fiscal analysts, 42 people convicted of distribution of dangerous drugs received prison sentences of fewer than two years in 2022. Using federal sentencing data, the Montana Department of Corrections estimated that four people could be convicted under the terms in HB 791.

"This is just for the one or two people, maybe, that we end up prosecuting instead of the federal government," Usher said during Tuesday's debate.

The Senate passed the measure on a 32-18 vote. The bill will next head to the Senate Finance and Claims Committee to further examine the bill's fiscal impact before it fully clears the Senate.