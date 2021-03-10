Senate endorses bill to let counties collect exempted property taxes from tribes

During the floor debate on the bill Wednesday, Hertz argued that the tribes have submitted far more applications than they indicated they would during hearings on the original bill 10 years ago.

“It’s not what the bill looked like at the beginning, and it is having an impact on local government,” Hertz said.

He added that five years is more than enough time for applications to get approval.

Democratic Sen. Susan Webber, of Browning, countered that the complicated process and a high volume of applications push many past the five-year mark.

“The process has 16 steps to change fee property into trust. That takes longer than the five years that is in this bill,” Webber said. “The process is slow; you’re talking about 575 Indian reservations that the Department of Interior and the (Bureau of Indian Affairs) have to go through.”

During the Senate Taxation Committee hearing on the bill last month, CSKT lobbyist Jordan Thompson noted that Lake County files objections to each application, adding to the time required to process. He added that most of the applications that have been processed have been successful.

SB 214 passed the Senate 29-21 on second reading. It is scheduled for a final Senate vote Thursday.

