Senate endorses Attorney General warning label for initiative petitions

Democrats argued, however, that adding the Legislature to a process that the Constitution explicitly delegates to the people fails to give Montana voters credit for making their own informed decisions.

“This is their process. But this is an effort for the Legislature and the Attorney General to put their thumb on the scale, to try to break our ballot initiative process, as it is now,” Sen. Bryce Bennett, D-Missoula, said. He added, “This mostly comes down to the idea that somehow we think the people of Montana aren’t smart enough to be able to figure out what initiative they support or don’t support.”

Along with the Legislative Services Division, the Secretary of State’s office and the Attorney General are already tasked with reviewing the language for proposed initiatives before they can go out for signatures.

HB 651 would also require that anyone paid to gather signatures register with the Secretary of State’s office. Those who employ paid signature gatherers would also have to register, and would have to pay a $100 fee, although they could also seek a waiver.

The bill also explicitly bars ballot initiatives from directing revenue anywhere other than the state’s general fund.