Senate confirms Montana Fish and Wildlife commissioners on split vote

“My concern is if we are only looking at one-sided discussions within (Montana) Fish, Wildlife & Parks, our outdoor heritage is at risk,” she said.

Cohenour said she was bringing the amendment so that she, and presumably others in her caucus, could vote in favor of the other three nominees, which she characterized as “stellar.”

Republicans on the floor opposed the amendment.

Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, said he believed Tabor had answered all questions during the committee hearing despite the intense scrutiny he was under.

Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, said he knew and had previously worked with Tabor, and found him to be ethical and thoughtful.

The amendment went down on a vote of 22-28.

Democrats renewed their objections to the resolution as a whole, but only Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, voted with them in opposition.

The five-member commission has final say over major Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ decisions including hunting and fishing regulations, wildlife transplants and conservation easements.