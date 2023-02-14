Montana’s new Commissioner of Political Practices, Chris Gallus, secured his confirmation Tuesday with a 47-3 vote in the Senate.

The Butte native and longtime lobbyist was nominated last month by Gov. Greg Gianforte to succeed former Commissioner Jeff Mangan, who left office at the beginning of the year after serving out his six-year term. The Commissioner of Political Practices is Montana's top enforcer of campaign, lobbying and ethics laws. The office also maintains the state's databases of campaign finance and lobbying records.

After the vote, Gallus said he was grateful and “humbled” by the near-unanimous support. He watched the vote not from up in the Senate gallery, but down in the hallway between the two chambers — where lobbyists typically mill during the floor sessions to catch lawmakers before and after.

"I had some luck down here, and I'm not sure I had any luck up there," he quipped.

He added, "I appreciate the solid vote, I think it bodes well for the office as well to get that sort of bipartisan support."

Gallus replaces Mangan, whose six-year term as commissioner concluded at the end of 2022. Despite being a former Democratic lawmakers, Mangan's time in office was generally met with praise from both sides of the aisle.

That hasn't always been the case. Mangan's predecessor, appointed by a Democratic governor, was a frequent target of GOP complaints of unfair treatment.

Despite a lengthy political history that includes working closely with the Montana Republican Party and conservative causes, Gallus only received three "no" votes, all from the 16-member Senate Democratic Caucus.

Commissioners are limited to a single, six-year term under state law.