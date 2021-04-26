Senate confirms Bullock-appointed Gallatin County judge

Senate Judiciary Chair Keith Regier, a Republican from Kalispell, told the Senate on Monday he was especially impressed with Ohman's leap into the workings of water court and willingness to go out to the creeks and rivers to get to know the issues before him.

Sen. Diane Sands, a Missoula Democrat, also lauded Ohman for his work to find mental health resources for those who fall into the criminal justice system again and again due to unchecked mental illness.

Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Chris Abbott, the third Bullock-appointed judge of 2020, is still awaiting a committee vote on his own confirmation proceedings. The Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony from Abbott a month ago supporting his confirmation.