The state Senate on Wednesday confirmed Gov. Greg Gianforte's pick for district court judge in north-central Montana.

The upper chamber voted 37-13 to approve the appointment of Judge Greg Bonilla to the Ninth Judicial District covering Teton, Pondera, Toole and Glacier counties. Three Democrats joined Republicans in approving the confirmation.

Bonilla comes to the bench after a 26-year career as an attorney, the last 10 working for the Montana Association of Counties.

The hearing Wednesday evening was temporarily brought to a halt when Senate President Jason Ellsworth cut into Sen. Andrea Olsen's testimony.

Olsen, D-Missoula, is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that heard from Bonilla earlier this week and grappled with the opaque process that led to his appointment. Gianforte's office assembled a local advisory panel to vet the two applicants for the district court bench, but closed its interview and discussion to the public.

That process is still freshly in contrast with that which had been in place for the last 50 years, in which the Judicial Nomination Commission conducted essentially the same function but out in the open.

The Governor's Office has contended it was legal for the advisory council to close its interview with Bonilla and the other candidate, Dan Guzynski from the Montana Department of Justice. That hasn't stopped local and state news outlets from suing the governor alleging violation of open meeting laws.

Olsen was objecting the lack of transparency when Ellsworth repeatedly told her to keep her comments to the confirmation. After a brief rules meeting on the Senate floor with the majority and minority leaders, Olsen wrapped up her testimony with a quick line.

"I think that we as a Senate confirmation can't just rubber stamp a judge," Olsen said during the hearing.

Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, a Great Falls Republican, stood to defend Bonilla's appointment over the process.

"I don't want to talk about the process, I want to talk about the nominee," Fitzpatrick said. "He's an outstanding lawyer, I worked with him for a year or so, I learned a lot from him."

Sen. Susan Webber, a Browning Democrat, raised a separate issue in dissenting from the majority Wednesday. Webber is a Blackfeet tribal member, whose reservation overlaps with Bonilla's judicial district. Bonilla conceded during the committee hearing Tuesday he had little experience with tribal jurisdiction matters.

"He should have at least some knowledge of Indian law since he will be adjudicating from within an Indian reservation," Webber told the Senate on Wednesday.

Bonilla noted during his Tuesday hearing the job does require leaning into new areas of law.

"There is a learning curve there for me," Bonilla told the committee. "Part of going to law school is you learn how to learn. In every case you get you have to learn something, and that's what you do for a living."