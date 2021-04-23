Senate committee rejects 1 Bullock-appointed judge, approves another

"It is clearly a move to replace judges and to challenge the credibility and the objectivity of the Supreme Court and District Court and the judicial nominating process in order to have the public think that these are partisan positions," Sands said.

McGillvray retorted Republicans are not seeking a retaliatory change-up to fill the judicial branch with conservatives, but are instead seeking to bring the courts away from the perceived left-leaning bias.

"I think this committee has raised the standard of what we expect," he said.

Ohman was also appointed by Bullock after he was nominated by the Judicial Nomination Committee, but had the benefit of zero political experience. He's worked as a state attorney in several capacities and helped lead the Office of the State Public Defender through a massive overhaul in 2017. In his own confirmation proceedings in the Senate Judiciary Committee, he emphasized his process of following state law and the Constitution when considering cases.

Republicans and Democrats both offered Ohman praise in Friday's hearing.