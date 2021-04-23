Senate committee rejects 1 Bullock-appointed judge, approves another

A Senate panel Friday rejected a judicial appointment made in the last administration and approved another, sending Judge Peter Ohman of Gallatin County to the full chamber for confirmation consideration.
Judge Michele Reinhart Levine, who has been presiding over the bench in Cascade County since she was appointed in November, was rejected.
The resolution carrying her confirmation will still go to the full Senate, although it's now tagged with a report on the committee's rejection. If the full Senate rejects her appointment, her judgeship ends the same day as the Senate's vote, a spokesperson for the Senate GOP said Friday.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is yet to vote on the appointment of Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Chris Abbott, with roughly week remaining in the legislative session.
All three were appointed last year by then-Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, after they were selected by the Judicial Nomination Commission, a judicial vetting panel Republicans abolished this session in favor of allowing new Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte to have a wide selection to fill judicial vacancies.
Levine had the support of other judges, attorneys and the county prosecutor, but was targeted during a March hearing for her past as a Democratic lawmaker and associations with groups perceived as liberal.
"She’s been a political activist," Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, said Friday.
The judge did not immediately return a request for comment.
Committee chair Sen. Keith Regier, a Republican from Kalispell, questioned the recommendation of the nomination committee.
"I'd like to also point out that even with that partisan past, she was still appointed by the Judicial Nomination Committee. They selected her," Regier said. "From what I've ben told, there were others that had more experience over her."
Sen. Diane Sands, a Missoula Democrat who carried the resolution to confirm Levine, pointed to the string of legislation across the session brought by Republicans to alter the judicial process. GOP leaders have said they seek to "change the courts" away from a judiciary they perceive to be too liberal. Regier held the three judges' confirmation proceedings back until Senate Bill 140, which eliminated the Judicial Nomination Commission, was signed into law. The dispute with the judiciary has grown past the current session: Republicans have formed an investigative committee that will likely work into the interim and multiple cases are pending challenging either the constitutionality of SB 140 or the legislature's subpoena power over the judiciary.
"It is clearly a move to replace judges and to challenge the credibility and the objectivity of the Supreme Court and District Court and the judicial nominating process in order to have the public think that these are partisan positions," Sands said.
McGillvray retorted Republicans are not seeking a retaliatory change-up to fill the judicial branch with conservatives, but are instead seeking to bring the courts away from the perceived left-leaning bias.
"I think this committee has raised the standard of what we expect," he said.
Ohman was also appointed by Bullock after he was nominated by the Judicial Nomination Committee, but had the benefit of zero political experience. He's worked as a state attorney in several capacities and helped lead the Office of the State Public Defender through a massive overhaul in 2017. In his own confirmation proceedings in the Senate Judiciary Committee, he emphasized his process of following state law and the Constitution when considering cases.
Republicans and Democrats both offered Ohman praise in Friday's hearing.
Chris Abbott, the last appointee of the Bullock administration, has yet to get a committee vote on whether to send him to the full Senate for confirmation. With the Legislature expected to wrap up in one week, Sands pushed Regier for a date to expect a committee vote on Abbott's confirmation.