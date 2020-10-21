Senate candidates clash over money for COVID-19 relief

In a statement Oct. 13, Not Afraid wrote “I acknowledge that in dealing with the daily matters or life and death and public health and safety, it is possible that I or my staff missed a form somewhere along the line. Indeed, many members of my staff have been hospitalized with COVID-19 over the last weeks and months. But at no point did Gov. Bullock reach out to me to tell me I had missed the Montana relief boat. He didn’t call. He didn’t write. And he certainly didn’t say anything about missing paperwork the two times he visited the Crow Reservation this spring and summer to distribute PPE with me.”

Not Afraid wrote in his statement that “tribes do not have the luxury of being partisan." However, the tribe is significant in the Senate race, after Not Afraid said July 31 he was endorsing Daines' re-election campaign.

Not Afraid and Daines have also said too little of the state's $1.25 billion went to the tribes; the $600,000 represents less than 1% of the pot while Natives in Montana make up 7% of the population.

“Aid and resources sent for the benefit of Montanans and to combat this virus should go to everyone residing in Montana, including Native Montanans. I urge you to reverse course and ensure Montana’s tribes are treated equitably compared to the rest of our state,” Daines wrote.