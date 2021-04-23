Senate approves marijuana implementation bill; House to review amendments

The Montana Senate on Friday approved the marijuana implementation package that's been under construction for several weeks in the upper chamber, sending the bill back to the House for a final legislative decision before the session is expected to end next week.
House Bill 701, sponsored by Missoula Republican Rep. Mike Hopkins, passed the Senate on a final 34-16 vote Friday. Next week the House will review the adjustments to the bill made in the Senate. From there, House lawmakers can either approve it and send it to the governor for a signature, or reject it and form a conference committee to work toward a compromise with lawmakers in the Senate.
The bipartisan working group that applied the amendments and lifted the proposal out of committee earlier this week made a unified effort Friday to win over the GOP-dominated Senate. Many Republican lawmakers have been uneasy about legalizing marijuana, which remains illegal at the federal level. Democrats have been stubborn to go along with the implementation package Republicans presented because it strays so far from the ballot initiative 57% of voters approved last fall.
"This bill is very comprehensive," Republican Sen. Jason Ellsworth, of Hamilton, said. "We spent a lot of time working on this to come up with the best product we could for the state of Montana. Obviously, with voters supporting this in such a wide margin, I think we have a responsibility and we take that responsibility as legislators seriously and that's what this bill is about."
Democratic Sen. Tom Jacobson, of Great Falls, said the bill fulfilled lawmakers' responsibly to enact a program.
"Whether you got everything you wanted or nothing at all, we have an obligation as legislators to represent our constituents," Jacobson said. "And our constituents and our state did vote for recreational marijuana."
The bill imposes a 20% tax on recreational marijuana and keeps the tax on medical at 4%. Counties that voted to approve legalization last year would see retail sales begin in January 2022, while counties that rejected legalization would have to hold a local election to approve it in order to allow recreational marijuana businesses to operate there, a concession to Republicans from rural counties that rejected legalization. The funding for conservation easements will see more than $5 million in funding, which is far less than what was included in the ballot initiative and won't be delivered until 2024 but was enough to win over a number of Democrats.
"This is a great start to having a controlled and responsible industry from the get-go here in Montana," said Busby Republican Sen. Jason Small, who is carrying the 162-page bill in the Senate. "And the key word, and I want to really stress this, is responsibility. … This deserves a green light."
The House will likely determine the next steps for the bill Monday.