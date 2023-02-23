Lawmakers this session are proposing fresh restrictions on Montanans’ constitutional right to bring ballot measures, including a $3,700 nonrefundable fee to do so.

Senate Bill 93 easily passed an initial vote in the Senate on Wednesday, 34-16, with all but one Republican supporting the measure and all but one Democrat voting against it.

The fee would cover costs for the Legislature and the Attorney General’s office, both of which have worked to expand their roles into the initiative process in the last two years. Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, said the new price tag for bringing ballot measures is intended to reflect the cost of the process to those agencies, noting that dozens of ballot proposals receive little follow-through.

“There’s a cost to doing these, that’s what the fee is about,” Cuffe, the bill's sponsor, told the Senate during its floor debate on the bill Thursday afternoon. “It covers the low end of average costs.”

But other senators argued it would create an unreasonable obstacle for ordinary Montanans to craft and vote on proposed law. Separate from the Legislature’s process of writing laws, the Montana Constitution gives citizens the right to propose measures to be voted on in statewide elections. There are some limits, including a minimum number of signatures required to get it on the ballot. And those proposals aren’t allowed to appropriate money.

Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena, was the chair of the bipartisan interim committee that wrote an early version of SB 93. When it was introduced, the measure amounted to a lengthy cleanup of existing statute, intended to clarify the process of bringing a ballot measure. The filing fee and other restrictions now in the bill were added by Republican lawmakers earlier this month before it reached the floor.

“It was not (the interim committee’s) intention ever to make it more difficult for citizens to exercise their constitutional rights to petition the government,” Ellis said during the floor debate. “That was not their purpose. What this bill does is it makes it more difficult for citizens for run ballot measures.”

The added language also prohibits citizens from bringing a ballot measure proposal “if it is substantially the same as a measure defeated by the voters” in the previous four years. During a previous committee discussion, Ellis had objected to that requirement by noting that lawmakers aren’t subject to a similar restriction.

Cuffe noted that he had worked with several interest groups, including the Montana Chamber of Commerce, to develop the new language in the bill. The Chamber was one of the loudest voices that opposed a 2022 citizen initiative to put the brakes on increases in residential property taxes for certain homeowners. Constitutional Initiative 121 ultimately failed after opposition from lawmakers from both parties. And a broad coalition of interest groups spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to defeat it, arguing it would cause taxes to shift to other types of property owners.

Many of those same groups, including the Montana Association of Realtors, the Montana Contractors Association and the Montana Infrastructure Coalition all supported Cuffe’s bill in committee. Jessie Luther, a lobbyist representing the chamber, didn’t call out CI-121 as an inspiration for the changes, although a lobbyist for the Realtors’ group did.

“You tend to have a lot of non-serious initiatives that are dropped in, and they use up taxpayer money, they use up resources of the state,” Luther said during the Feb. 1 hearing.

SB 93 follows several new requirements the Legislature put in place in 2021 for the citizen-led initiative process. They included a new legal review process by the Attorney General and a determination by the AG of whether a citizen proposal might be bad for business. The Legislature also inserted itself into the initiative process by requiring that an interim committee review the proposal and take a vote on it. The results of that vote must be printed on the proposed ballot measure’s signature petitions.

People who attempted to get initiatives on the ballot last year argued that those new twists in the road allowed more powerful interests to run out the clock. Each of those steps in the process must be completed before ballot measure proponents can begin collecting signatures. Proponents must then gather tens of thousands of signatures prior to a June deadline to get their proposal on the general election ballot.

Sen. Brad Molnar of Laurel was the only Republican no vote on SB 93 on Thursday. He worked closely on the CI-121 campaign, and argued that the new steps in the process allowed opponents to the measure to “run the clock out” so that there wasn’t enough time left to gather signatures.

Noting that Cuffe had worked with some of the same lobbying groups that fought CI-121, he suggested those groups should also have to pay a fee to get their proposals pushed through the Legislature.

“Herein lies the problem, we are treating lobbyists every day to thousands of dollars’ worth of resources for them to have their say,” Molnar said “For a person in Montana who has the constitutional right to ask a question of the elected, to have to $3,700 is a poll tax.”

Molnar sponsored a bill earlier in the session that would have erased the new requirements for ballot measures enacted in 2021. It failed on a Senate vote, along similar lines to the one that passed SB 93 on Thursday.

SB 93 would add other restrictions to the ballot initiative process. It expands the AG’s review of the business impacts to include proposed constitutional amendments, after a judge ruled the requirement only applied to statutory initiatives. The bill also prohibits electronic signatures from being valid, recognizing only “wet signatures” as counting toward those needed to qualify a citizen measure for the ballot.

Cuffe noted that in contrast to the more deliberate process for legislation as it winds through the Capitol, citizen ballot initiatives don't receive the same type of scrutiny.

"They're not well-vetted like legislation on the floor is," Cuffe said. "They're 20-second commercials."

The bill still requires a final vote in the Senate before heading to the House for consideration.