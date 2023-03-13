The Montana Senate on Monday gave initial approval to a bill that would make clear marijuana tax revenues can be used for youth suicide prevention.

House Bill 286, sponsored by Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena and carried in the Senate by Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings, passed the upper chamber on a 39-11 vote.

The tax revenues collected on recreational and medical marijuana sales were estimated at about $50 million in the recreational market's first year in action. The first $6 million of those revenues are deposited into the Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) Fund. State law dictates the money in the HEART Fund can be distributed for substance use disorder prevention, crisis and recovery services and mental health promotion.

Caferro's bill would add "youth suicide prevention" in that list.

Montana routinely ranks among the worst suicide rates in the country at nearly twice the national average, Gross testified Monday.

Tapping the HEART Fund for youth suicide prevention could be a boon to the existing programs, which receive only $400,000 from the state's general fund, Gross said.

Still, several senators stood in opposition of the bill. Sen. John Fuller, R-Whitefish, said suicide prevention funds should not be housed in a substance abuse prevention account. Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, said the effort was redundant in light of other legislation or executive orders to fund youth suicide prevention.

Sen. Edie McClafferty, a Butte Democrat and fifth-grade elementary school teacher, urged the floor to not get caught up in the cost, which has no impact on the state general fund.

"Whether this money saves 10 lives or one life, every life is important that is saved," she said. "Think of the hell the parents and the family go through when they are trying to figure out what went wrong. Let's not talk about the money, let's talk about peoples' lives."

The bill will get a third vote in the Senate before moving forward to the governor's desk to be signed into law or vetoed.