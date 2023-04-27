A bill that would spend nearly $140 million and expand the Legislature's control over the state Capitol and surrounding complex advanced in the Senate on Thursday, and now needs approval of amendments in the House before it would cross the finish line with seven days left in the Legislative session.

House Bill 856 was approved on a second reading in the Senate on a wide 38-12 margin and faces one more procedural vote there before returning to its original chamber.

Senate President Jason Ellsworth carried the bill in the Senate for Speaker of the House Matt Regier. Ellsworth said the legislation was worked on during the interim by the Legislative Council and the expanded capacity is necessary for a Legislature that's expanding its role during and between sessions.

"We also know that our interim work is getting greater and greater, so we’re finding a need for additional space," Ellsworth said Thursday.

In addition to the money for deferred maintenance at the Capitol complex, renovations and improvements to other buildings and more, the bill would also say the basement, first, third and fourth floors would be legislative space.

Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, the majority leader from Great Falls, said lawmakers didn't need to be spending more than $100 million in this bill with all the other spending demands coming to a head at the end of this session.

"I'm not sure that that's an appropriate use of taxpayer money this session," Fitzpatrick said of the bill. " ... We're only here four months every two years. ... I realized we're proud of the Legislature, we should be, but we don't need to spend 100 million bucks on the Legislature."

Sen. Daniel Zolnikov, R-Billings, also spoke against the bill.

"We are a part-time Legislature, but we increased our per diem (and) we increased our pay (in previous bills passed this session), and now we're going to treat it like this is the most important priority."

Sen. Becky Beard, an Elliston Republican, said the she wanted to see lawmakers stop growing government at a pace she said outstrips population growth.

But Sen. Janet Ellis, a Helena Republican, said the bill had necessary deferred maintenance spending.

"This is just a portion of what this state needs," Ellis said. " ... It's not just about making things look pretty but also about making things look functional."

Sen. Barry Usher, a Republican from Yellowstone County, pointed to pandemic-era safety guidance from pubic health officials that the Legislature did not comply with when holding the 2021 session as a reason lawmakers needed to be able to control their own space.

"I'll go back to the COVID days. COVID days we stood strong. We're a different branch of government. We're not going to wear masks," Usher said.