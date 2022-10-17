Sen. Tester says he fears for future of democracy

Sen. Jon Tester said recently his biggest concern for the future is whether democracy can survive the current divisive political climate that has permeated the country.

“The institutions have held up reasonably well for the past six to seven years, amazingly well, but I don’t know if they can continue to hold up with the beating they are taking,” the Montana Democrat said Friday to representatives of the Independent Record and the Montana State News Bureau.

He said Congress is as bad at being “dividers” as anyone.

“We do not set a good example for the country, in terms of working together in a bipartisan way, all you have to do is look at the emails that come out from each side and it is about division, division, division,” Tester said. “It’s about making the other guy look bad.”

“I don’t know if we could survive a civil war,” he said.

Tester, in a wide-ranging conversation, touched on an upcoming trip to eastern Europe, whether he will seek another term and the political mood of Washington, D.C., and the rest of the nation.

The three-term senator earlier in the day had a public town hall meeting at Helena College that nearly 100 attended. He was accompanied by a couple staff members and his wife, Sharla.

Tester said he is going on a trip to eastern Europe this week to visit several countries, including Lithuania, Crimea, Germany and Poland. He did not know if he will go to Ukraine because it is 10 hours in each direction, but said he wanted to visit with the people supporting the Ukrainians and learn about potential needs going forward.

Tester said he is not going as part of a congressional group and will be making the trip alone, adding he knows what he wants to see and will travel through a commercial airline.

He said dinner is planned with the president of Lithuania and he will have meetings with ambassadors in various countries.

“So the money that we have allocated so far has been significant, between the military and humanitarian,” he said. “I want to make sure the military stuff, to the best of their knowledge, is getting to the Ukrainian people for weaponry, and there isn’t a lot of black market crap going on.”

Tester said he has heard this is being done efficiently.

Tester, who said he would decide whether to seek a fourth term after Jan. 1, said he believed Democrats would retain the majority in the Senate after the Nov. 8 elections, but said there was a fair chance Democrats would lose the majority in the House.

“But we will see,” he said.

His current six-year term ends Jan. 3, 2025. Tester said he maintains his farm near Big Sandy and there is nothing like agriculture that keeps things real.

He said former President Donald Trump still casts a large shadow over politics in Washington, D.C.

“I think he plays a pretty big role,” he said, adding it will increase or decrease based on the 2024 election.

“The philosophy that Trump has -- agree with or disagree with, and I think you know where I am at -- will still be around. You will still have the Ted Cruzes and the (Ron) DeSantis and those kinds of folks who will be in power in the party for a while.”

He said it could shift.

“I have a notion that if we are going to survive as a country the division, and the division creators, have to be minimized, but we’ll see,” Tester said.

He said if there is a Republican majority, the Jan. 6 insurrection hearings will go away.

Tester was asked how Joe Biden is doing as president.

“I think Joe has done some good things,” he said. “Joe has done some things that need some attention.”

He said the southern border with Mexico needs attention.

“From a manpower and technology standpoint, there is more that needs to be done there," he said.

Tester said from a trade standpoint, “getting NATO back together and showing leadership in the world, he has done a marvelous job.”

“He (Biden) is not as bad as the other side says he is but he is not as perfect as the Democrats say he is either,” Tester said, adding it is very much up in the air as to whether Biden will seek reelection.

He touched on Montana State Hospital, which has lost its federal certification, is $17 million over budget and is operating with 45% of staff positions vacant. He said he not did know what the governor will do but suggested that the governor fix the situation with some of the money available from the federal government.

That means rebuild the facility in Warm Springs or move it to a bigger population area.

“But you can’t do nothing,” he said.