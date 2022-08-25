Secretary of State's office refers to 'wingnuts' pushing Missoula Co. election allegations

The chief legal counsel for Montana's top elections official referred to claims of election irregularities in Missoula County as a conspiracy theory advanced by “wingnuts” during a legal deposition in which he was designated to speak under oath as Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s representative.

The comments were made public Thursday near the end of a nine-day trial to determine the constitutionality of several election laws enacted by Republicans last year. Austin James is the chief legal counsel for Jacobsen, who is the sole defendant in the civil case. He took the stand as the final witness in the marathon trial.

Nearly a dozen plaintiffs are asking Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael Moses to strike down elections laws that tightened photo ID restrictions for voters, eliminated Election Day registration and restrict third-party ballot collection. The bench trial ended Thursday afternoon.

The allegations refer to claims by right-wing activists that their public records inspection of ballot envelopes in Missoula County last year revealed discrepancies with the official election numbers certified by the county and the state in 2020.

Alarmed by indications conservative voters were becoming convinced their votes don’t count, Missoula County Republicans this spring undertook their own records request and found no substantial difference from the official tally. County election officials have criticized the original group’s methods as imprecise and error-prone.

“You would agree with me that those allegations in Missoula County are part of a conspiracy theory?” asked Alex Rate, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU is representing a coalition of Native American organizations who are among nearly a dozen plaintiffs in the case.

James agreed. Referring to previous under-oath remarks James made in his deposition, Rate continued, “Those allegations were made by, quote, wingnuts?”

“Yes,” James replied. “… and I said that I shouldn’t have said that on behalf of … the Secretary of State.”

James was then asked about proposals, also advanced by some GOP lawmakers, to return the state to a system of hand-counting individual ballots. The suggestion has gained traction among those who argue, without evidence, that the tabulating machines have been hacked.

“I don’t know if I said ‘wingnuts’ apply to them, but I do think that it’s crazy,” James replied. “There’s no way we could count a million ballots by hand in Montana in a secure manner that people would be proud of and that there wouldn’t be issues. I think that’s a crazy proposition.”

Experts have warned that those proposals could actually make election systems more vulnerable to fraud, citing crooked practices that existed prior to the introduction of mechanical voting machines.

James’ testimony follows nearly a year and a half of relative silence on the Missoula County allegations from Jacobsen — Montana’s top elections official. Since March 2021, when the group of activists first began publicizing the allegations, her office has repeatedly declined to publicly offer an opinion on them. In an interview last December, Jacobsen acknowledged she had reviewed the allegations but declined to comment further.

For that past year, the allegations been cited by some GOP state legislators in their quest to create a special committee to investigate Montana’s election system. Those lawmakers have also pushed unfounded allegations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Asked for clarification on Thursday, Jacobsen spokesman Richie Melby did not address James’s testimony.

“Montana’s elections are the best in the nation and can serve as a model for the rest of the country,” Melby wrote in an email. "There is also always room for improvement in our elections. The Secretary of State joins state and local election officials in working with a servant's heart toward safe, secure, transparent and accessible elections every day while striving to provide the best possible voting experience for all Montanans.”

James’ testimony stretched over about four hours on Thursday, and he was the last of more than a half-dozen witnesses called by the defense. He described the process of crafting and enacting House Bill 176, which ended Election Day voter registration, and reiterated Jacobsen’s position that it was an attempt to ease the burden on local election officials.

“Election administrators have been talking about these stresses for years,” he said. “Figuring out the proper way to address it was going to take looking at all the different late-registration activities, and trying to make it a meaningful way to resolve the problems, while at the same time enhance the elections in the right way.”

Plaintiffs, meanwhile, have called on witnesses who have testified that moving the registration back to the Monday before Election Day will disenfranchise voters, with little to no benefits to election officials or the security of the state's elections.

Austin was also questioned about Senate Bill 169, which created several changes to the state’s voter ID requirements — notably downgrading student IDs as an acceptable form of photo identification at the polls. Like HB 176, he said he had the primary responsibility for writing the bill.

Under the new law, students with no other form of photo ID must also show up with another official document bearing their name and address. Plaintiffs have pointed out that college students may be less likely to have utility bills, or pay stubs or bank account statements. But Austin also noted that election officials, after checking a voter’s name against the last four digits of their social security number, can print out a special identification form that satisfies that requirement.

Moses said he will issue his order in the case "as soon as possible," and indicated it would come in advance of the midterm election on Nov. 8. Jacobsen's office announced Thursday that general election ballots have been certified. Absentee ballots will start going out to overseas Montana voters next month.