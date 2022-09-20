Secretary of State's legal tab, including defense of GOP elex bills, tops $1.2M

Montana’s Secretary of State paid more than $1.2 million over a one-year period to a law firm it hired to defend several controversial new election laws being challenged as unconstitutional.

Those payments to the law firm Crowley Fleck PLLP are only a partial accounting of the legal expenses racked up by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, who has been named the defendant in at least five lawsuits challenging laws passed by Montana’s Republican-dominated Legislature during the 2021 session.

They also eclipse the $100,000 budget the Legislature provided Jacobsen to cover the expected legal expenses in anticipation of the laws they passed being challenged in court.

Crowley Fleck provided a half-dozen attorneys who participated in a nine-day trial that took place in August, in which a coalition of plaintiffs are challenging several new election-related laws.

It’s unclear whether the trial costs are included in the $1.2 million. That total includes payments that began in July 2021 and extend through July 2022, according to a spending transparency website maintained by the state. Jacobsen spokesperson Richie Melby declined to answer questions asking for further details, including how much the firm has billed the state since then.

Jacobsen's office has also hired a Crowley Fleck attorney in a separate, unrelated lawsuit against the Secretary of State. It's unclear whether any of the $1.2 million stems from that case, which is related to the office over-charging businesses for filing fees last year.

Montana's Legislative Fiscal Division last week identified around $1.3 million Jacobsen's office had spent defending the state's new election laws, in excess of the $100,000 appropriated by the Legislature.

"There may be a little bit that was spent on something else, but the majority of it was spent on those lawsuits," said fiscal analyst Kris Wilkinson, addressing lawmakers on an interim budget committee last week.

Among the three laws challenged in last month’s trial were a pair of measures that Jacobsen lobbied heavily for during the 2021 session. One ended voter registration on Election Day and another instituted new, stricter requirements for voter identification.

A third law, which Jacobsen didn’t directly weigh in on during the session, creates tight limits on ballot collection practices by third parties.

Crowley Fleck attorneys were brought in early last year to assist with the state’s defense against three lawsuits, which have been consolidated under the case that went to trial in August. Attorney General Austin Knudsen and lawyers from his office were also among the attorneys listed on court filings.

But no AG lawyers were present at the trial, which included at least a half-dozen Crowley Fleck attorneys. In addition to lengthy examinations of the witnesses, the defense also hired a pair of expert witnesses who submitted reports and provided testimony at rates of $400 per hour.

Payments to Crowley Fleck accelerated sharply this summer as the trial neared. For the year from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, her office reported $659,000 paid to the law firm. In just the first half of July, Crowley Fleck was paid $559,000.

Yellowstone District Court Judge Michael Moses has yet to issue an order in the case, but his decision is likely to be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

Depending on how the courts rule, Montana taxpayers could be on the hook for the plaintiffs’ legal fees. Alex Rate, an American Civil Liberties Union Montana attorney, said last week the nonprofit is providing pro bono representation to a coalition of Native American tribes and indigenous rights organizations in one of the three lawsuits included in the consolidated case.

Rate said he didn’t have an estimate of how much the ACLU has spent on the case, but the legal team would likely ask the state to pay attorneys’ fees if they prevail. Likewise, Rylee Somers-Flanagan said her legal group is providing free counsel to a trio of youth organizations also challenging the election laws, but would ask the state to compensate legal expenses if they win.

Jacobsen has tapped other parts of her office's budget to cover litigation costs. A recent update from the Legislative Fiscal Division notes that during the fiscal year that ended June 30, her office transferred more than $2.6 million into its operating expenditures budget, which covers a range of expenses, including legal fees.

Since draining its initial $100,000 litigation fund in February, Wilkinson said the Secretary of State has paid ongoing litigation costs using their enterprise fund. That money includes payments for services provided by the Secretary of State, such as business filing fees. The office has added $1.6 million of those funds to its operating expenses budget since May, according to the budget report.