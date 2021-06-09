Secretary of State responds to Dems' lawsuit challenging new election laws

Arguing that the end of Election Day registration will ease the burden on election officials, the brief supporting Jacobsen's motion to dismiss argues that at the time the state Constitution was ratified in 1972, voter registration closed 30 days before Election Day for federal elections.

And in response to Democrats’ contention the voter ID law unfairly singles out college-age voters, the brief notes that college IDs are “issued as a matter of course to postsecondary students, regardless of residency.”

“Student IDs are easier to forge; students often attend school away from their home state; and state, federal and tribal governments to not necessarily determine the process for issuing student IDs,” the brief states.

Democrats last month amended their initial challenge to include ballot collection restrictions in House Bill 530, which they argued will unconstitutionally burden voting access for seniors, students, people with disabilities and Native Americans. The amended complaint also added Mitch Bohn as a plaintiff. Bohn is a Billings resident who uses a wheelchair, according to the complaint, which alleges that the law creates new barriers for him to cast his ballot in future elections.