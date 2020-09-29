Secretary of state: Later ballot deadline could be confusing

Harris and District Judge Jessica Fehr ruled in separate cases Friday that the Ballot Interference Prevention Act — a law that put restrictions on third-party collection of absentee ballots — is unconstitutional.

Stapleton is asking the Montana Supreme Court to block the changes to the ballot receipt deadline and the deadline to correct ballot errors, such as a missing or mis-matched signature.

"It is crucial that Montana's electoral system not be disrupted at the last minute, especially considering the unique circumstances presented by COVID-19 and an (almost) all-mail election, as well as the importance of November's election," the motion states.

Montana has several highly competitive races on the ballot. Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in an election that could be key in determining the majority party in the U.S. Senate.

"The challenged deadlines are part of the foundation of Montana's election system and changing them on the eve of the election will not only cause confusion, but likely also mistrust among voters," the motion argues.