Secretary of State corrects outdated voter information pamphlets

Montanans this year can register to vote until the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day and will be able to vote with school IDs and other forms of identification that worked in years past, according to Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen.

Jacobsen’s office this week issued a correction to the informational voter pamphlets that get mailed out before each federal general election, sent this year three weeks after a state district court judge struck down several new laws related to voting. The state published 509,324 copies of the document, which county governments pay to distribute.

“The voter information pamphlet sent to the mailboxes of voters from mid-September through mid-October was in production prior to the judicial order enjoining Montana’s identification and registration laws,” stated a press release from her office.

Voters still must arrive at their polling place with some form of ID, if they’re voting in person. That can include a driver’s license, state ID, tribal photo ID or college ID. If they don’t have those, voters can provide an official document with their name and address, including a voter registration card, utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or official government document.

Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael G. Moses last month found that several laws enacted by Republicans in 2021 violated the state Constitution. They include laws moving to an earlier date the deadline for voters to register, creating stricter requirements for voter ID at the polls and outlawing paid ballot collection by third parties.

Jacobsen, the sole defendant in the case, has not said publicly whether she will appeal the order to the Montana Supreme Court. But she has done so twice before on prior rulings in the case. And after Moses’s most recent ruling, her office issued a statement that “we are not going to let down the fight to make Montana elections the most secure and accessible elections in the nation.”

Jacobsen’s office didn’t respond to a request Thursday to clarify whether she would appeal the ruling, or whether she had ruled out asking for an emergency stay of the ruling from the state’s high court before Election Day. She did so with a preliminary injunction earlier this year, causing the rules around voter ID and registration to change just weeks before the primary election.

Craig Cowie, an associate professor of law at the University of Montana, said that Jacobsen could technically still ask for an emergency stay any time before Election Day. But the fact that three weeks have passed since Moses’s order could affect that request.

“Courts look at that as an indication of whether it’s really an emergency: If it’s an emergency, why did you wait 30 days?” Cowie said.

He added that he would be surprised if Jacobsen doesn’t eventually file an appeal to the Supreme Court. State law gives her 60 days to do so following the district court order.