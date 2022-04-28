Secretary of State asks MT Supreme Court to restore new election laws

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen is asking the Montana Supreme Court to reinstate new restrictions on voter ID passed by the Legislature last year, along with an end to voter registration on Election Day.

Earlier this month, Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael G. Moses granted a preliminary injunction blocking portions of the new laws, along with two others, which are being challenged by the Montana Democratic Party, voting rights groups and Native American organizations.

Dale Schowengerdt, a private attorney with Crowley Fleck hired by Jacobsen’s office to help defend the laws, filed the opening brief in the appeal Wednesday.

Jacobsen’s appeal accuses the plaintiffs of delaying until just before the upcoming elections before filing their requests for injunctions, “to force a decision under a truncated timeline and avoid appeal ahead of the election.” In asking the high court to restore the new election laws, Jacobsen argues that last-minute changes to the rules will create additional confusion for voters.

School board elections in Montana take place May 3. The federal primary election is June 7.

The state has aired public service announcements “approximately 14,240 times on broadcast television and 18,102 times on radio, educating the public about the laws’ requirements,” the brief states. That's in addition to mailers to registered voters and materials for local election officials.

The filing also accuses the groups of using “academic compilations and abstract political theory, rather than direct evidence of actual voter harms,” to support their allegations.

The plaintiffs had argued the laws were designed to disproportionately make it harder for certain groups of people to vote, including those living on Native American reservations, people with disabilities and college students. In his order granting the injunction, Moses found that each of the laws potentially create unconstitutional burdens on the plaintiffs’ right to vote, as well as their right to equal protection.

Regarding the new voter ID requirements, Jacobsen maintains that they should pass constitutional muster based on a prior decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. The brief also reiterates her position that the Legislature has sole discretion on whether to allow voter registration on Election Day.

Regardless of how the state Supreme Court rules, new laws restricting ballot collection practices and the ability of voters who turn 18 before Election Day to get ballots ahead of their birthday will remain on hold until the larger case is resolved.

Even local election officials have at times been caught off-guard by the changing legal landscape. Moses last week amended his original injunction to narrow its application to portions of the laws, effectively reinstating new restrictions on what types of ID are needed for voter registration in Montana. Notably, that meant that someone using a college photo ID would need additional documentation showing their name and address.

But the top elections officials for the counties containing the state’s two largest college towns, Missoula and Bozeman, said Thursday they hadn’t received any such notification from Jacobsen’s office as of nearly a week later. Her elections director, Dana Corson, sent an email to elections officials at the end of the day Thursday notifying them of the change.

“And while lawyers argue over the details, Montana voters head to the polls wondering what information they received over the last year from the state’s election officials is accurate,” Jacobsen's brief states.

And as of Thursday evening, the Secretary of State’s website to which Jacobsen’s TV ads direct viewers still contained inaccurate information about Election Day registration and voter ID requirements.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.