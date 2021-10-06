Second lawsuit challenges Montana's vaccine discrimination law

While the conversation leading up to its passage focused mainly on the possibility of "vaccine passports" for COVID-19, it applies to all types of vaccinations.

The complaint argues that HB 702 "limits the ability of Netzer Law from exercising its professional judgment in determining the conditions of employment when necessary to address the health and safety of employees or potential employees, or to provide for the health and safety of its clients" and others. The law firm also has an office in Billings.

In making the case that HB 702 prevents the law office from providing "a safe and healthy environment" to clients and others, the lawsuit cites the fact that the ongoing surge in new COVID-19 cases throughout the state has overwhelmed critical care capacity at many hospitals. Gianforte last week dispatched four National Guard members to Sydney Health Center, and earlier in September sent 20 Guard members to the two largest hospitals in Billings.