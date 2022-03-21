SCOTUS denies MT Legislature's bid to overturn state court ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied the Montana Legislature's bid to reverse a ruling by the state Supreme Court in last year's subpoena showdown between the two branches of state government.

The nation's high court denied the request without comment to indicate the court's thinking. Last year, Republican state lawmakers had argued the state Supreme Court should have recused itself from ruling on a case that could have determined the fate of legislators' subpoenas for their court records. Gov. Greg Gianforte, who had remained on the sidelines in earlier proceedings, had submitted a brief in support of the Legislature.

But Randy Cox, attorney for the Montana Supreme Court administrator who was challenging the Legislature's authority to subpoena judicial records, had argued in court filings that the Legislature had negated its own arguments by withdrawing their subpoenas before the case was resolved.

Cox said in an emailed statement Monday the U.S. Supreme Court decision served as an affirmation to lower court rulings that lawmakers used improper methods to obtain judicial branch records.

The denial puts a period on the end of the legal conflict that began last year, as lawmakers raised concerns about internal polling of judges on pending legislation. Members of the judicial branch, including the state Supreme Court, contended that judges need to confer on pending bills so they can testify on how that legislation would effect the functions of the court. Democrats accused the GOP of attempting to undermine the one branch of government that party doesn't have firmly under its control. Republicans alleged the polls were proof of judges making decisions about laws that may be later challenged in their court, and sharpened their allegations up after learning McLaughlin had deleted the email polls.

Before the state Supreme Court, McLaughlin challenged the Legislature's authority to subpoena her records. During those proceedings, lawmakers, represented by the Montana Attorney General's Office, filed a motion requesting the state Supreme Court to recuse itself, arguing the justices should not rule in a case that would determine the validity of subpoenas for their own records and communications. The Supreme Court denied that request, with Justice Laurie McKinnon writing that lawmakers were attempting to "manufacture a conflict" to throw them off the case.

The Montana Supreme Court ultimately ruled in McLaughlin's favor, finding the Legislature did not have a legitimate legislative purpose in subpoenaing the justices' records. Justice Jim Rice had also challenged lawmakers' subpoena for his records in District Court and won.

In an emailed statement on Monday, Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, said he was disappointed but not surprised by the U.S. Supreme Court decision, given the narrow number of cases the high court agrees to hear.

Lawmakers in recent weeks have begun reactivating a special committee that's been dormant, at least publicly, for nearly a year. The Special Select Committee on Judicial Accountability and Transparency is scheduled to meet April 13 with two panels to discuss records and retention policies, as well as a study bill that passed late in the 2021 session. Republican legislative leaders formed the committee during the 2021 session as the subpoena conflict was ramping up, and allocated $285,500 for funding the committee's work. It not met since May 5, 2021.

Hertz, who chairs the special committee, said the U.S. Supreme Court decision leaves it up to lawmakers to "fix" the issues surrounding records retention policies and internal polling of judges on bills moving through the Legislature.

"We hope the judiciary will be forthcoming going forward and willing to work with us on developing adequate policies and procedures, starting with our next select committee meeting on April 13th," Hertz said.

In a statement Monday, McLaughlin nodded to the need for cooperation with lawmakers to develop better records retention policies, but said she was vindicated by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to turn down the Legislature's case.

“While existing public record procedures need some improvement and clarification, all government officials are obligated to safeguard the massive amounts of private information residing on the computer systems of state government," McLaughlin said. "The courts have now established that I did exactly what the law required me to do.”

Republican lawmakers are still in possession of over 5,000 of McLaughlin's emails, obtained from the state Department of Administration early in the dispute, which administers state email systems. Cox said Monday he now expects the Legislature to comply with an earlier state Supreme Court ruling to return those records.

A spokesperson for Republican legislators said lawmakers have been in touch with the Attorney General's Office about "the appropriate next steps regarding compliance with the court's order."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.