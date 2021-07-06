Schools worry about paying for behavioral treatment program

There’s uncertainty about the program that provides in-school behavioral health treatment for Montana students with serious emotional disturbances, and one district may halt its services while the funding questions are clarified.
“It really helps, especially in the summer, for these kids who have working parents,” said Belgrade parent Darcy Saffer, whose two teenagers have received services through the Comprehensive School and Community Treatment Program.
“Without it, kids would sit home a lot. This way they don’t have this gap in care for June, July and August. (Counselors) don’t want to lose track of the kids they’re working with.”
The CSCT program connects a licensed or supervised in-training practitioner from a mental health center and behavioral health aides with children who can get services at school, in their homes or in the community.
Providing services to kids in schools is a huge help to parents who might not be able to afford a therapist or transport their child to a counselor during the workday, Saffer said, and it also helps students navigate the school day when they need additional support.
On June 25, Saffer got an email from the Belgrade School District saying it would stop CSCT services because of unanswered questions about how much districts would be on the hook for paying.
"The district does not know when this issue may resolve itself or if it will ever be resolved, however we will inform you of any additional information we receive over the coming weeks and months," the email read.
Districts have always been obligated to pick up a third of the cost of the program that’s a part of Montana Medicaid. But historically they did it through in-kind matches like providing physical space for treatment or laptops — not cash. After first raising concerns about that in-kind approach in 2013, the federal government finally stopped allowing it last year.
The state health department stepped in to cover the cost, arguing it didn't want mental health care taken away from students in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. But this year the state Legislature objected to the health department’s spending without lawmakers' approval and put a halt to that approach.
Though Belgrade’s superintendent said in an interview last week he hoped to reach an agreement with the district’s mental health services provider to keep the CSCT program going this summer, Saffer said later in the week she hadn’t heard of any updates.
The state Office of Public Instruction and Department of Public Health and Human Services both stressed the program hasn’t ended at the state level. This spring the Legislature passed a bill that gave OPI a much larger role in managing CSCT and approved $2 million in gap funding to help districts pay for services while the state works to create a payment model the federal government will approve.
But districts don’t know how long that bridge funding will last and worry they might be on the hook for paying cash for 33% of the cost of services, something that might stretch budgets too far.
Long-unaddressed funding issue
The state health department created the CSCT program in 2005 through administrative rules. In the 2020 fiscal year, 87 districts around the state provided CSCT services, with 359 teams serving 4,535 students in about 300 schools. Districts are enrolled in the state’s Medicaid plan as providers and then generally contract with mental health centers to provide services. In the 2020 fiscal year there were 14 mental health centers licensed with a CSCT endorsement.
Though the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid directed Montana to stop its in-kind payment methodology in 2016, according to a memo to lawmakers from DPHHS, the state was able to postpone that until the summer of 2020.
Marie Matthews, the state health department’s Medicaid and Health Services branch manager, told a legislative budget subcommittee in January that when the deadline to fix the funding model came in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the state didn't have a solution.
“It wasn’t what we put at the top of the list to work (on) during a public health emergency. We made the decision to keep mental health services for children in place in a way that was at least somewhat working during the public health emergency and put this project as one that we would work on in this next coming year,” Matthews said then.
She told lawmakers the health department took an estimated $8-$10 million, money the Legislature had appropriated to various Medicaid programs but wasn’t spent, to cover the districts’ matching obligations.
Legislative fix?
Lawmakers took two steps earlier this year to address the problems with CSCT. First, they passed House Bill 671 to move more of the program under OPI, though the health department still has a big role because it runs the state’s Medicaid program.
Starting July 1, it will be OPI’s responsibility to “provide necessary facilitation and technical support to local school districts to secure reimbursement under Medicaid for school-based services, including, but not limited to school-based mental health services,” said DPHHS spokesman Jon Ebelt.
The health department will “continue to maintain program oversight such as provider enrollment, benefit plan management, Medicaid claims processing, quality assurance activities and technical assistance to OPI,” Ebelt wrote in an email.
The start of the new fiscal year also brought the creation of a new state special revenue fund under OPI that will receive the matching funds from school districts.
“The CSCT program has not been halted and is currently operating. The OPI and DPHHS have been working on ways to transition the program since it was announced that Medicaid services for school districts would be moved to the OPI ... ” said OPI spokesperson Chris Averill.
Starting in July, Averill said, the non-federal match for services will be the responsibility of individual school districts. OPI’s “focus is on the well-being of Montana students and our team will continue working diligently to administer the program in a responsible and responsive manner moving forward," he said.
In the main state budget bill, lawmakers included a restricted, one-time-only appropriation of $2.2 million in general fund money to OPI to use to help cover districts' match obligation while a payment model gets finalized with the federal government.
“This funding was intended to be a funding bridge while an alternative funding methodology was adopted and implemented,” Ebelt wrote.
Rep. David Bedey, the Hamilton Republican who carried HB 671, said last week he believed his bill gave sufficient time for the two state agencies to come up with an acceptable plan by the start of the school year in the fall and that bridge funding should be enough. He’s asked the interim legislative committee that deals with education issues to seek a status report from OPI and DPHHS during its July 14 meeting.
“We believe that the timeline is achievable but we want to be sure that both agencies are coordinating their efforts and moving forward,” Bedey said.
The match
Godfrey Saunders, the superintendent of the Belgrade school district, said the match obligation will be a big — possibly impossible — burden for his district.
“In the past, that 33% could be physical space, laptops, phones, things like that,” Saunders said. “That 33% is now going to have to come from the (district’s) general fund budget.”
Another issue, Saunders said, is that it’s unclear exactly what portion of funds school districts would be required to pay and or reimbursed for. The state is in the process of getting a funding model approved by CMS, but that could take months. And the provider rate to be paid to mental health professionals is also not yet set.
That leaves a lot of questions for everyone involved.
“Schools are kind of in limbo, as is the state,” Saunders said.
Districts have been advised by the state to set aside money to cover the cost of a third of CSCT services their students receive, Godfrey said. They’ve also been told to not enter into any contracts with mental health centers until there’s more clarity, he added.
The 33% match could cost his district somewhere from $300,000 to $500,000 a year, Saunders estimated.
“It’s going to be difficult for Belgrade to sustain it,” he said.
While Saunders said it might work if the state paid districts back for their share, he wasn’t sure that money could go back into the district’s general fund. And lawmakers didn’t approve more than the $2.2 million in bridge funding anyway.
“It would be difficult for us to sustain it because if we can’t use that money, if we can’t put it back into the general fund somehow, then we have to figure out a way to maybe take funds from somewhere else. It becomes a shell game, to be honest with you," Saunders said.
Rob Watson, the superintendent for Missoula County Public Schools, is also waiting for more information.
“We’re a little bit hesitant to enter into a contract with a third-party vendor when we’re not quite sure how we’re going to pay the entire matching fund if we don’t get reimbursed for it all,” Watson said.
He’s also not sure how long the bridge money will last.
“It might get spent fairly quickly in matching funds and then what happens after that’s gone?” Watson said.
Using back-of-the-napkin math, Watson said his district uses about $1.6 million a year in CSCT services. Picking up a third of that would be about $528,000.
And while that’s the full year’s bill, it’s also the tab for just one school district in the state.
Even though districts over the last year have received an influx of money from stimulus packages passed in Congress to address the effects of the pandemic, federal rules prohibit the use of federal dollars as a match for federal programs like Medicaid.
Missoula will use some federal money, Watson said, to hire social workers.
“It won’t necessarily replace CSCT but it will be a support,” Watson said.
Saunders said he doesn't think OPI or DPHHS, or anyone, is to blame for the lack of clarity in the complicated situation.
“In fairness to them, this is quite a lot and they’re trying to figure it out as well,” Saunders said. “I don’t think the ball was dropped by anyone, but it’s just confusing even to them. Right now as we meet, more and more things are becoming more focused and refined so that districts are getting good information of what this is so we can move forward. We need to find a way to move forward.”
“I just hope people don’t start pointing fingers and laying blame at anyone because I don’t think that’s what we need right now,” Saunders said. “Everyone’s working very hard to get this figured out and I think we need to keep our focus on the main thing, which are our students.”
Students in limbo
Saffer’s two teenage children both started using CSCT when they were in middle school in Belgrade. Her older teen moved out of the program upon starting high school, but the younger student, who has mental health struggles and is autistic, was set to start summer services in July before the district’s email.
“She’s really smart in school but struggled a lot with emotional stuff and behavior issues and has suffered a lot of bullying during her time in middle school,” Saffer said.
During the school year, Saffer’s middle-schooler ate lunch and had group settings with the CSCT counselor and other kids in the program, in addition to a weekly one-on-one session. The child’s 504 plan, a document that lays out what services are provided to students with extra needs, also makes clear if the student is struggling, they could go spend time with the CSCT counselor to de-escalate.
The summer program was supposed to begin at the start of July. It included a once-a-week group setting for about two hours. Saffer had just gotten a letter from the therapist planning out all the summer activities and dates.
If CSCT services were to end, it would also affect Saffer professionally in her work with the local Human Resources Development Council's Head Start program.
“It gets rid of a huge resource for me. I work with families who are low-income, who don’t have a lot of access to these programs and it’s very helpful for a lot of parents,” Saffer said. “On a professional level I’m really anxious about losing these resources in a town that has very little resources to begin with.”
Tammy Coleman, a math teacher in the state who has students in CSCT, said she’s seen the program make a huge difference.
“With CSCT in the school, when the kids are upset, one of the counselors would either come up or the child could go down to the office and work their way through it and try to recover and save the rest of the day,” she said. “The biggest difference it’s made for me is I’m not a counselor. The vice principal is not a counselor. So it’s hard to approach a situation without somebody guiding us through it, and that’s what CSCT has done. It keeps the kids in the classroom. And not only that, but when they’re in there they’re actually doing what they need to do and participating and learning.”
What's next?
Last week, Saunders said he was meeting with the district’s mental health provider to try to find an alternative approach and continue CSCT this summer. It’s not clear what came out of that meeting, but parents said they haven’t been notified of any change since Saunders’ email saying services were canceled.
Still, before the meeting, Saunders wasn’t writing off finding some way to have a program over the summer.
"We want to do what’s best for our students,” Saunders said. “I wish I could give you a timeline."