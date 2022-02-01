Schools worry about mental health program as deadline looms

As a critical deadline looms, just 10 school districts have signed an agreement that allows them to get federal money to pay for part of an in-school mental health program for kids. In the last school year before the pandemic’s full effects, students from 84 districts got mental health services through the program.

Schools in the state must sign a memorandum of understanding to get reimbursed by the federal government for part of the cost of the Comprehensive School and Community Treatment (CSCT) program. The deadline to sign is Feb. 11 to be reimbursed for costs accumulated so far this year.

Districts say their concerns about complying with the documentation system set up by the state Office of Public Instruction and worries about being able to afford their share of the program are what's stopping them from signing. The count of districts that had signed up was provided by OPI last Friday; the Montana State News Bureau requested an update Monday but did not receive one by press time.

OPI has said that it has done everything it can to ease the administrative burdens for schools and that the requirements it is laying out are those of the federal government, not of their own making. The state agency has also told districts they can use other options to pay for the program, like tapping one-time federal COVID-19 aid to cover the full cost.

While it’s not clear how many districts might go that route or find other ways entirely to provide mental health services, what is apparent is that many schools are left without a good idea of what’s next.

"We're not OK with with these guidance," said Mike Waterman, the director of business services for Bozeman Public Schools, in a meeting with lawmakers in late January. "This is a deal-breaker for us if these requirements continue to be in place. ... I think there's cause for concern around the rest of the state."

While Waterman said “everyone wants the CSCT program to continue," he also told legislators his district is looking at backup options because it was not comfortable with the system set up by OPI.

“CSCT is still the plan for us,” Waterman said. “We want these issues to be finally resolved.”

A legislative change

The CSCT program connects therapists and aids from a mental health center the district contracts with to children who can get services at school, in their homes or in the community. It helps keep students in the classroom when they’re struggling.

Earlier this year the state Legislature moved the program to the Office of Public Instruction, citing frustrations with how the state Department of Public Health and Human Services navigated past funding hurdles. School districts have always been obligated to pick up a third of the cost of the program, but did so using in-kind matches like classroom space instead of cash for years. In 2020 the federal government finally objected to that, and the health department stepped in to pick up the tab.

When lawmakers moved the program, they gave OPI $2.2 million toward stopgap money to pay for schools’ share of the costs while the state health department went back to the federal government to get approval for a plan where schools put up a third of the cost with cash. That bridge funding expired at the end of December.

Remaining roadblocks

After OPI, the state health department and school districts around the state spent the better part of a year trying to hammer out the new system for CSCT, and nearly all the pieces were settled on by the end of January — except a few critical things.

There's an agreement with the federal government about what's called an intergovernmental transfer process where districts submit the cash for their third of the costs and everyone is comfortable with a memorandum of understanding required for federal reimbursement.

“We’re OK with this agreement. We would sign it if it was the end of the process,” Waterman said of the memorandum.

But now it's another document — accounting guidance from OPI — that “causes us more pause and more concern,” Waterman said.

That's because the guidance goes “over and above” what is required by the federal government, according to Waterman.

“They’ve placed an additional administrative burden and the possibility of additional costs on districts,” Waterman said. “Frankly it presents a stumbling block for our district and others as well. We’re not OK with these guidances. ... These terms are not acceptable to us for the accounting guidance and it will likely cause us to go a different direction than CSCT.”

OPI said in a meeting in mid-January that it pulled back on the requirements after fielding districts’ concerns and all that remains now is the bare minimum to comply with the federal government.

“We did hear that from the schools, that some of the initial requirements may have been burdensome,” said Jay Phillips, the chief financial officer for OPI. The only thing required of schools now, Phillips said, is to certify that the money they use to put up their one-third match isn't from federal sources.

That’s because the federal government says matching funds for federal programs can’t come from federal dollars.

But even with that change, Waterman said, districts are still leery of how rapidly things have moved and how something that was previously required could now just be a suggestion.

“What’s not clear is what a recommendation is when it comes from a state agency who has authority to make some of these rules,” Waterman said. “Why would we invest our public resources or employees’ time to do work if it doesn’t do a service for part of this process? It’s not a good use of taxpayer money to do optional work, but we don’t want to expose ourselves to risk.”

In an emailed response to questions last week, a spokesperson for OPI said the process is still evolving.

“The accounting guidance has had and continues to have updates as new learning occurs,” spokesperson Brian O’Leary wrote. “The OPI is not requiring accounting that is not necessary for the (intergovernmental transfer) process, accountability, and audit proofing districts. … The requirements are not from OPI.”

Districts that sign the memorandum by the February deadline will be reimbursed for part of the costs of the program this year. Waterman said his district has continued providing services on faith it can recoup what it has spent.

Cash needed

Another remaining problem for districts is coming up with the cash to cover their third of the program's costs.

“We feel we are very tight in our budget,” Waterman said, adding that there's still "not a good understanding of what that financial commitment should look like."

One example of that is detailed in a six-page frequently-asked-questions document produced by OPI on Jan. 21.

That document indicates the state health department has had “varying views” about if districts could keep recycling their original state matching money to pay for their share of the program, while OPI told districts that wouldn’t be allowed.

In January, Waterman gave a presentation to lawmakers that illustrated how confused districts were. In response to a survey of school business officials, all 29 who responded said they’d participated in meetings with OPI and the state health department about the new process. But only four said they understood how the new system would work. All but one said they had concerns about the timeline attached to the reimbursement process and all but one said it would place administrative burdens on their districts.

Phillips said OPI has worked to help schools find ways to pay for their part of the costs, but in the end it's up to individual districts to figure out how they proceed.

“The question posed coming from the field is 'How are we going to afford this?' That's something that OPI cannot solve for the schools on their behalf,” Phillips said.

Legislators concerned

In those legislative meetings, lawmakers prodded OPI about their worry over students losing access to services. In response, OPI officials repeatedly pointed out it was the Republican-majority Legislature that voted to set up the reimbursement program in a bill passed last year.

“The IGT process is what was established in House Bill 671. As of right now, that is the program that we have that the Legislature put forward,” Phillips said.

Still, state Sen. Mary McNally, D-Billings, was critical of OPI's implementation of the changes.

“This is a case study in how to take an important and valuable, critical, mental health resource for kids and blow it up,” McNally said. “We’re taking one of the better programs and making it unusable. There's gotta be a fix. I'm really concerned about what happens to these kids.”

State Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, pressed on the accounting guidance from OPI.

“So when you hear that school districts are not going to be able to comply with the administrative burden, the additional hoops and red tape that OPI is putting on this program and putting on schools … what is your backup plan for these children as school districts stop providing CSCT because they simply can't keep up with the unnecessary requirements?” Caferro asked.

Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Sharyl Allen told Caferro that while there were other options, it was districts’ choice how to move forward, not OPI’s.

“OPI continues to work with the local school district on their options and their choices. And CSCT is one of those choices that school districts employ,” Allen said.

Other options

In Bozeman, the district is looking to an existing school-based outpatient therapy model already in use at some of its buildings, should CSCT no longer be an option.

“Its an overlapping service, it’s not exactly equal,” Waterman said.

Chad Berg, the director of special education and student health for the Bozeman Public Schools, said the school-based outpatient therapy model is a program that benefits many students, but CSCT can “take it a step further.”

Waterman said while Bozeman is “fortunate” to have other options, not all districts in the state are in the same spot.

“I know the other schools, particularly the more rural, you have fewer options,” Waterman said.

Demand

While districts are grappling with how to continue to provide mental health services to students, kids need extra support right now because of COVID-19, Berg said.

“The pandemic has made things challenging because the needs of our students have not gone down during remote learning,” Berg said.

During presentations on the CSCT program, OPI officials have presented lawmakers with charts showing the number of students served has declined from a peak of 5,129 in 2017 to 3,827 in the most recent school year. The number of districts participating has gone from a high of 106 in 2014 to 50 on Dec. 6 last year. The number of teams in schools was at 193, down from a high of 252 in 2016.

But legislator Moffie Funk, a Democratic state representative from Helena, called those figures “disingenuous.”

“All it says is that the services are not being provided,” Funk said. “It does not indicate that there are fewer clients that need the services.”

Berg concurred. The CSCT program grew solidly in Bozeman after starting up in 2005, he said, but then the mental health service providers the district contracts with had problems finding enough employees to staff the program.

“We saw significant growth in CSCT up until that 2013 mark,” Berg said. “We saw needs pre-pandemic when we were starting to have concerns as our mental health provider had concerns about the recruitment and retention piece.”

During the pandemic, Berg said, the combination of providers the district contracted with not being able to hire employees and students not physically in class led to a drop of kids using the program.

“We see our students have needs and we’re trying to grow the program and then the financial instability and uncertainty makes it hard to talk about strengthening a program when there is that kind of uncertainty,” Berg said. “The needs have not gone away during the pandemic. If anything we have just as many, if not more kids, who are needing to access supports and it's our hope we can strengthen the supports we have in our school districts.”

Waterman said he is still optimistic things can get straightened out as February arrives.

“I feel confident that there's a way to make this happen. It's going require some more work,” Waterman said.

