Schools says fix for in-school mental health services is unworkable

As the new system to handle paying for in-school mental health treatment for Montana students with serious emotional problems is “on the brink of being put into place,” school districts around the state say it’s not workable.

The Comprehensive School and Community Treatment program connects licensed or supervised in-training practitioners from a mental health center and behavioral health aides with children who can get services at school, in their homes or in the community.

Earlier this year the state Legislature moved the program to the Office of Public Instruction, citing frustrations with how the state Department of Public Health and Human Services navigated past funding hurdles.

School districts have always been obligated to pick up a third of the cost of the program that’s a part of Montana Medicaid. But historically they did it through in-kind matches like providing physical space for treatment or laptops — not cash. After first raising concerns about that in-kind approach in 2013, the federal government finally stopped allowing it last year.

The state health department stepped in to cover the cost, arguing it didn't want mental health care taken from students in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. But earlier this year the state Legislature objected to the health department’s spending without lawmakers' approval and put a halt to that approach.

Instead, lawmakers put about $2.2 million toward stopgap money to pay for schools’ share of the costs while the state health department went back to the federal government with a plan where schools put up a third of the cost. Nearly $1.3 million of the bridge money has already been paid out, and more claims could be pending.

While districts have said since this summer it would be difficult to find the cash for their third of the costs, on Thursday administrators told an interim legislative committee that other requirements OPI is trying to institute are unworkable. Administrators also called for better communication from OPI.

Leadership at OPI, however, told the committee it had made significant efforts to meet with schools and the third-party providers of mental health services.

One of the key points of dispute is a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that OPI says schools must sign to get the money they spend matched by the federal government. The process is called an intergovernmental transfer and was simplified by one legislative staffer as schools sending the federal government $1 to get $3 in return to pay for mental health services.

“Our legal counsel has advised us not to sign the MOU because there are concerns about (the MOU language) and we have asked for those to be addressed and they have not,” Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent Michal Hill told an interim legislative committee Wednesday.

A spokesperson for OPI said late Wednesday the memorandum template originated with the federal government.

“It is our understanding that this was the thinnest template that fits the requirements, as we did not want to burden our schools,” wrote Brian O’Leary.

O’Leary said OPI sent the template to the Montana School Boards Association and legal entities that serve schools for review. OPI then submitted changes to the state health department, which added its own before sending to the federal government for approval. After the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid signed off, the memorandum went to school districts for their own review.

Mike Waterman, the executive director of business services for Bozeman Public Schools, said AA school districts, the state’s largest, “have agreed they’re not comfortable with the proposed structure and on our legal counsel’s advice we don't intend to commit to it as it currently exists.”

Waterman said one AA district has already backed out of the CSCT program due to its complexities. He said that could be one of the reasons there’s been a decline in services provided.

Deputy Superintendent Sharyl Allen presented the committee with numbers showing a drop in students getting mental health treatment. The number of students served by the program hovered above 5,000 since 2015 but fell in 2020 to 4,556, when many children were not at school in-person, and then to 3,827 this year after the legislative actions caused many districts to change how services are provided.

Denise Williams, the executive director of the Montana Association of School Business Officials, told the committee schools are concerned about additional reporting requirements. She said what OPI plans to require goes beyond what the federal government asks for. She said she’s sent OPI suggestions on how to eliminate what she called duplicate reporting but that she hasn’t seen those implemented yet.

Waterman said schools already do sufficient financial reporting and that what OPI proposed is “extremely complex and labor-intensive” and would require hiring additional staff.

Quinn Holzer, assistant director of the Legislative Fiscal Division, said the recordkeeping requirements from OPI are “more complicated” than similar arrangements with county nursing homes.

Mary Windecker, the executive director of the Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana, said the mental health service organizations she represented are ready to provide mental health treatment but school districts aren’t comfortable signing the memorandum to secure money to pay for those services.

“It is almost 6 o’clock on Dec. 15,” Windecker told the committee when she testified Wednesday. “(The new plan) is supposed to go into effect Jan. 1. … The providers are not pulling out, they’re there and ready to provide services. The school districts do not feel comfortable signing a very complicated MOU regarding the match.”

Windecker said part of the issue is that navigating Medicaid is a complicated process that OPI isn’t familiar with.

“The bottom line is that after Jan. 1 when schools come back, thousands of kids are not going to receive CSCT services, not because the providers don’t want to provide it, not because the schools don’t want them in schools, but simply because the schools do not feel comfortable signing the contracts.”

Waterman said a joint meeting between OPI, the state health department, schools and providers is “very desperately needed.”

“At this point the proposed solution is neither widely understood at the school level nor is it workable,” Waterman said.

Allen pointed to a handout provided to the legislative committee showing OPI had held 14 virtual meetings, 17 individual ones with districts and with third parties like legislative subcommittees and education advocates. She said those were in addition to meetings between OPI and the state health department.

“We have been working diligently together to communicate with our districts and our third-party providers,” Allen said.

Jay Phillips, the Centralized Services senior manager, said OPI has also been talking with schools about other options.

That could include creating a mental health center it would administer. Phillips pointed to feedback from rural schools about a decline in third-party providers because of staffing issues as a challenge schools face.

Moving back to an in-kind match could also be a viable option, though it would take a year and a half or longer and still need to be approved by the federal government, Phillips said.

To go back to that setup, it would take at least a year of documenting the rates charged by providers and submitting that information to the federal government, said Children's Mental Health Bureau Chief Meghan Peel. The plan would still need to get federal approval after that.

Near the end of the meeting, Republican state Rep. David Bedey, of Hamilton, said the program has never passed into law and only created administratively. He suggested legislation to put the program into law, which he said would be the “best way in the long run to ensure the program continues.”

