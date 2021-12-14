School districts get $2.7 million for COVID surveillance programs

The state has distributed $2.7 million in federal funding to public and private schools for rapid COVID-19 testing screening programs.

The funding comes through a partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Schools that apply and are approved through the program receive BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests, which use a non-invasive swab inserted a short way into the nose. Students whose parents consent, teachers and staff can be screened with the tests. To participate in the program, schools must use tests on asymptomatic people to find undetected cases, but can also test people who might become symptomatic during the school day.

Though it's preferable to have a school-based nurse do the test, any employee can be trained to collect samples, the state health department said.

So far the state health department has approved 75 district applications, which covers 223 schools and more than 78,000 students, according to the health department.

A total of $14 million has been approved for the program by Gov. Greg Gianforte following recommendation from the state's commission that directs spending of the American Rescue Plan Act money that came to Montana.

There are five outstanding applications still working through the process. Turnaround time for applications is around seven to 10 days, the state health department said Tuesday.

“Testing offers an additional layer of prevention, helping schools to provide in-person learning for their students with confidence,” health department director Adam Meier said in a press release.

Districts with 25 full-time employees or less are eligible for $35,000 and those with more than 25 full-time staff can receive $45,000. The first round of funding applications opened Sept. 1 and closes Dec. 31. There could be anther round in January based on need and available funding.

Micah Hill, the superintendent for Kalispell Public Schools, said Tuesday that his district recognized the $45,000 wouldn't go very far on its own, so they worked with seven others in the region to pool their resources and use the funding to open multiple testing sites, all off school campuses. The state health department provided support too, he said.

The sites are open at convenient hours for people going to work, in addition to some Saturday availability, and being off school grounds means that potentially sick people aren't exposing students when they come to get tested. One testing site is at the fairgrounds and the others are in rented camper trailers on the north and south ends of the Flathead Valley.

"It gave us a preemptive heads up and families a heads up so they could take the necessary steps to prevent the spread within our schools," Hill said.

Before the school districts set up the testing sites around the start of October, some families struggled to find or afford the rapid tests and faced long wait times for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, Hill said.

Early on, the positive rate was about 15% at the sites, Hill said.

"For every one you catch, you have this likelihood you prevent the spread to five other people," Hill said. "Our goal is to keep our doors open, keep cases low for students having to miss school and also for staff."

Schools that apply must submit a proposed budget, and expenditure reports showing how schools spent their money must be submitted Jan. 15. Both private and public schools are eligible.

"The primary intent of this funding is to help schools pay for staff or contract with local partners to help conduct COVID-19 testing as a means to help keep staff and students safe, healthy, and in school. All schools have utilized funding to support personnel involved in COVID-19 rapid testing. Most schools have also allocated portions of their grant funding to personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and other necessary testing supplies," state health department spokesperson Jon Ebelt wrote in an email Monday.

Schools can use their funding to pay for employees to handle testing; the supplies to test; personal protective equipment; other hygiene and cleaning supplies; tools like hardware and software that assist in rapid identification, electronic reporting, monitoring, analysis and evaluation of screening measures; contracts to conduct testing and report results; incentives to encourage participation; and technical assistance to establish programs, in addition to other costs.

Schools that don't apply for the program can still order BinaxNOW tests for free from the state health department.

For information on how to apply for funding, visit dphhs.mt.gov/schoolhealth/ELCschoolreopening. Questions can also be sent to to schoolhealth@mt.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.