 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

School districts get $2.7 million for COVID surveillance programs

The state has distributed $2.7 million in federal funding to public and private schools for rapid COVID-19 testing screening programs.

The funding comes through a partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Schools that apply and are approved through the program receive BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests, which use a non-invasive swab inserted a short way into the nose. Students whose parents consent, teachers and staff can be screened with the tests. To participate in the program, schools must use tests on asymptomatic people to find undetected cases, but can also test people who might become symptomatic during the school day.

Though it's preferable to have a school-based nurse do the test, any employee can be trained to collect samples, the state health department said.

So far the state health department has approved 75 district applications, which covers 223 schools and more than 78,000 students, according to the health department. 

People are also reading…

A total of $14 million has been approved for the program by Gov. Greg Gianforte following recommendation from the state's commission that directs spending of the American Rescue Plan Act money that came to Montana.

There are five outstanding applications still working through the process. Turnaround time for applications is around seven to 10 days, the state health department said Tuesday.

“Testing offers an additional layer of prevention, helping schools to provide in-person learning for their students with confidence,” health department director Adam Meier said in a press release.

Districts with 25 full-time employees or less are eligible for $35,000 and those with more than 25 full-time staff can receive $45,000. The first round of funding applications opened Sept. 1 and closes Dec. 31. There could be anther round in January based on need and available funding.

Micah Hill, the superintendent for Kalispell Public Schools, said Tuesday that his district recognized the $45,000 wouldn't go very far on its own, so they worked with seven others in the region to pool their resources and use the funding to open multiple testing sites, all off school campuses. The state health department provided support too, he said.

The sites are open at convenient hours for people going to work, in addition to some Saturday availability, and being off school grounds means that potentially sick people aren't exposing students when they come to get tested. One testing site is at the fairgrounds and the others are in rented camper trailers on the north and south ends of the Flathead Valley.

"It gave us a preemptive heads up and families a heads up so they could take the necessary steps to prevent the spread within our schools," Hill said.

Before the school districts set up the testing sites around the start of October, some families struggled to find or afford the rapid tests and faced long wait times for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, Hill said. 

Early on, the positive rate was about 15% at the sites, Hill said.

"For every one you catch, you have this likelihood you prevent the spread to five other people," Hill said. "Our goal is to keep our doors open, keep cases low for students having to miss school and also for staff."

Schools that apply must submit a proposed budget, and expenditure reports showing how schools spent their money must be submitted Jan. 15. Both private and public schools are eligible.

"The primary intent of this funding is to help schools pay for staff or contract with local partners to help conduct COVID-19 testing as a means to help keep staff and students safe, healthy, and in school. All schools have utilized funding to support personnel involved in COVID-19 rapid testing. Most schools have also allocated portions of their grant funding to personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and other necessary testing supplies," state health department spokesperson Jon Ebelt wrote in an email Monday.

Schools can use their funding to pay for employees to handle testing; the supplies to test; personal protective equipment; other hygiene and cleaning supplies; tools like hardware and software that assist in rapid identification, electronic reporting, monitoring, analysis and evaluation of screening measures; contracts to conduct testing and report results; incentives to encourage participation; and technical assistance to establish programs, in addition to other costs.

Schools that don't apply for the program can still order BinaxNOW tests for free from the state health department.

For information on how to apply for funding, visit dphhs.mt.gov/schoolhealth/ELCschoolreopening. Questions can also be sent to to schoolhealth@mt.gov.

State Bureau Logo

Districts that have received funding

Frontier Elementary 0774 $35,000

Glasgow K-12 0926 $45,000

Lockwood K-12 1241 $45,000

Clancy Elementary 0452 $16,650

East Helena K-12 1240 $45,000

Harrison K-12 0543 $25,818

Anderson Elementary 0366 $35,000

Billings Elementary 0965 $45,000

Billings High School 0966 $45,000

Havre Elementary 0427 $45,000

Libby K-12 0522 $45,000

Montana City Elementary 0460 $45,000

Hellgate Elementary 0586 $45,000

West Valley Elementary 1184 $45,000

Boulder Elementary 0456 $22,300

Bozeman Elementary 0350 $45,000

Bozeman High School 0351 $45,000

Jefferson High School 0457 40,200

Springhill Elementary 0357 $13,000

St. Joseph High Schooll $45,000

Anaconda High School 0237 $45,000

Carter County High School 0097 $35,000

Cayuse Prairie Elementary 0317 $35,000

Centerville Elementary 0104 $35,000

Centerville High School 0105 $35,000

Ekalaka Elementary 0087 $35,000

Golden Ridge Elementary 0896 $12,000

Great Falls Elementary 0098 $45,000

Harlowton K-12 0946 $41,600

Moore Elementary 0273 $16,200

Somers Elementary 0327 $45,000

St. Regis K-12 0582 $35,000

Stanford K-12 0464 $35,000

Townsend K-12 0055 $45,000

Whitefish Elementary 0334 $45,000

Whitefish High School 0335 $45,000

Billings Catholic Schools $36,169

Columbia Falls Elementary 0312 $45,000

East Glacier Park Elementary 0404 $35,000

Forsyth Elementary 0790 $35,000

Helena Elementary 0487 $45,000

Kalispell Montessori $19,500

Lolo Elementary 0588 $45,000

North Star Elementary 1233 $35,000

Power High School 0895 $35,000

St. Matthew's Catholic School $35,000

Winifred K-12 0291 $31,000

Gallatin Gateway Elementary 0364 $35,000

Missoula Elementary 0583 $45,000

Missoula High School 0584 $45,000

Cottonwood (Gallatin) Elementary 0359 $5,750

Luther Elementary 1231 $35,000

Malmborg Elementary 0370 $6,250

Belgrade Elementary 0368 $45,000

Belgrade High School 0369 $45,000

Evergreen Elementary 0339 $45,000

Fair-Mont-Egan Elementary 0308 $35,000

Flathead High School 0311 $45,000

Helena Flats Elementary 0320 $35,000

Twin Bridges K-12 0540 $3,000

Kila Elementary 0323 $34,511.11

Smith Valley Elementary 0324 $35,000

Helena High School 0488 $45,000

Nkwusm Salish Language School $35,000

Forsyth High School 0791 $35,000

Whitehall Elementary 0453 $45,000

Reed Point High School 0851 $35,000

Reed Point Elementary 0850 $35,000

Davey Elementary 0424 $25,229

Richey High School 0228 $33,000

Gildford Colony Elementary 1217 $35,000

Montana School for the Deaf and Blind $45,000

Browning High School 0401 $45,000

North Harlem Colony Elementary 1216 $31,000

Stevensville Elementary 0732 $37,366

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News