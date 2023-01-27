School choice advocates rally at Capitol

Advocates for school choice rallied at the Montana Capitol Friday, just one of thousands taking place across the country as part of National School Choice Week.

Hosted by the Montana Family Foundation, Friday’s snowy rally drew about 100 people to hear speeches from Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, Sen. Steve Daines, and representatives from a private scholarship organization and the conservative advocacy group Americans for Prosperity. The rallies bring awareness of public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools and homeschooling.

Speakers offered the alternatives as both tailoring education to individual needs as well as promoting families and parents to dictate education of their children.

“Each child’s needs should be at the center of academic success and educational excellence,” Arntzen said. “The large lesson we learned from the pandemic is that learning can take place at the kitchen table, digitally, through a hotspot, through a tablet or at a rural bus stop. Let’s take this lesson forward. It’s time our educational system is accountable for the learning and that (it) honors the family-centric approach.”

Juras read a proclamation echoing the importance of education and family involvement from Gov. Greg Gianforte proclaiming January Education Month, in Montana.

Opponents of school choice often raise concerns over efforts to push public funding for private programs, such as vouchers, which they argue could come at the expense of funding public education in Montana.

School choice has gained momentum over the last two decades as advocates have sought to increase availability and funding. They have seen success in a number of areas in Montana through litigation and legislation, including a 2021 bill greatly expanding a tax credit program for donating to scholarship programs.

House Majority Leader Sue Vinton is carrying House Bill 294, which would increase the program’s cap from $2 million to $5 million.