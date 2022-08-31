Schandelson named director of state public defenders office

Brett Schandelson has been picked to lead the state public defender's office, officials announced Wednesday.

Schandelson, 39, has been serving as acting director of the Office of State Public Defender since June, when then-director Rhonda Lindquist announced she was leaving the post. Schandelson's term as permanent director starts Thursday.

Schandelson has been with OPD since 2018.

“I’m honored for this opportunity to lead the department and continue building on its solid foundation and structure,” Schandelson said in a press release Wednesday. “Getting to continue working with such a dedicated and compassionate team makes me excited for the future and everything we will accomplish.”

Schandelson previously served as OPD's development and operations bureau chief, handling public policy, IT services, contracts, projects and media relations. He has also developed data reports in order to better communicate the OPD's recent caseload weights and staffing needs to lawmakers during a critical time for the agency.

Roughly a year ago a district court judge in Yellowstone County issued a pair of contempt orders against the agency for failing to assign attorneys to indigent defendants in a timely manner. The agency at the time told state legislators that employee retention was the largest issue facing the regional office in Yellowstone County, if not statewide. Public defenders in Montana were making roughly $13,000 less than their counterparts in other state departments.

Earlier this year a group of contract attorneys who take on overflow and conflict cases for OPD refused to accept any more cases until their rates were raised to match those in Yellowstone County, where the state had disbursed some additional funding.

The agency, in response to the contractors' calls for higher rates, was able to raise pay for both contractors and permanent staff across the state in rapid negotiations with the governor's budget office and the employees' union. The contractors began taking cases again the next day.

The agency also challenged the second contempt order in a bid to the state Supreme Court and won, with the high court ruling OPD was meeting its constitutional obligations to deliver meaningful representation to its clients.

The statewide public defender's office is housed in the Department of Administration. That department's director, Misty Ann Giles, commended Schandelson's recent leadership ahead of naming him to OPD's top post.

“Brett stepped up and successfully led the department as acting director. During that time, he demonstrated leadership, dedication to serving those most in need of assistance, and ensuring our citizens’ constitutional right to counsel is protected,” Giles said in the press release. “I’m confident in Brett’s ability to lead OPD and keep moving the department forward to meet the needs of Montanans.”

Schandelson was raised in Great Falls and graduated from the University of Montana's Alexander Blewett III School of Law in 2008.