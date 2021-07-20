Rules for drawing new Montana legislative districts adopted

That language was previously included in the discretionary criteria when the commission last met to hammer out rules for congressional districts. But Republicans objected to its inclusion in the legislative criteria, arguing that it will effectively force the commission to inject political outcomes into the map-drawing process.

“If we go down that road, I think it’s going to make it harder for us to reach consensus and we’re going to have enough things to argue about based on the criteria without having a desired political outcome branded clearly at the top, which will do nothing but inflame a lot of people on both sides of the aisle,” said Jeff Essman, one of the two Republican commissioners.

Democrats maintained that more competitive districts result in elected officials more representative of their constituents, and more likely to actively campaign for their votes.

“If you want to dampen down the noise in our society, and the partisanship, one of the ways to do that is to increase competitiveness,” Democratic commissioner Joe Lamson said.