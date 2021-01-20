Rules committee spat shows GOP divide in Legislature

The fissure in the House Republican caucus appeared again during a floor session Wednesday as GOP lawmakers split on a move to add a more moderate Republican to the influential House Rules Committee.
That division aligned some Republicans with all Democrats in approving the change, which 34 of the 67 Republicans in the House opposed.
The 66-34 vote put Republican Rep. Ed Buttrey, of Great Falls, on the House Rules Committee.
Buttrey in 2015 and again in 2019 carried the legislation that first expanded Medicaid in Montana and then continued the program. Those bills passed with support from Republicans who have branded themselves the Conservative Solutions Caucus and built coalitions across the aisle with Democrats, often to the ire of other Republicans in the House.
Rep. Frank Garner, a Kalispell Republican who carried a bill to increase the state's gas tax in 2017, which also passed with a coalition of Democrats and Republicans, said Wednesday that he helped initiate the change.
"We tried to make it clear that we're here to try to support some of the principles of this institution," Garner said on the floor. "And one of those is that all of our voices are heard. There's some of us that felt particularly on (the House) Rules (Committee) that we didn't have full participation."
Rep. Matt Regier, a Republican from Kalispell who ran against House Speaker Wylie Galt, R-Martinsdale, in the contest to be speaker, said he didn't know why the committee was being changed. Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, also questioned the move.
Galt responded by saying there was talk among "multiple members of the caucus and they felt that this would be best to have all voices heard on the Rules Committee."
Among its tasks each session, the House Rules Committee plays a key role in crafting the rules, or policies, that govern how the House operates. While some components are mundane or procedural, others play a big part in the session. That includes things like proposals that would give committee chairs what amounts to "pocket vetoes" by not requiring they schedule bills. That pitch died in the committee before the session started.
The committee has so far failed to pass rules unique to the 2021 session for the House, leaving the body to temporarily operate under 2019 rules. Even on the first day of the session, some Republicans tried to revive the 2017 session's rules, which more conservative members favor, though that effort also failed.
Garner said he asked the chair of the House Rules Committee, Republican Rep. Derek Skees of Kalispell, and the Speaker Pro Tempore, Rep. Casey Knudsen, a Republican from Malta, before the move Wednesday. Skees voted against the addition of Buttrey, while Knudsen voted for it.
"I'm asking for your vote, your support and your permission to please give us the opportunity to be included in these important decisions that affect us all, to give some more voice to those folks that feel this would help them and us finding consensus on these important issues," Garner said.
Galt took questions from fellow Republicans who questioned the reasons for adding a person to the committee.
"This would be for all members throughout this caucus ... whether they be on one side or the other," Galt said. "I know we're trying to be one Republican Party, but that involves hearing everyone's voice."
Tschida questioned Galt further.
"There seems to be this uncertainty about them versus us. And it seems to me there are already voices form a variety of disparate points of view that sit on the Rules Committee. So I would like some clarification from you, if you wouldn't mind please, about what 'us' means," Tschida said.
Galt grew short in his answer to Tschida.
"Representative, I think it is very clear what 'us' means, and I am not going to sit here and let everyone try to get me to do anything that everyone knows the answer to. We are moving forward as one party," Galt said.
Later in the evening, the House Rules Committee, with Buttrey, passed changes that removed a part of the joint rules for the House and Senate. The change took out a section that gave power to a panel meant to help the Legislature respond to COVID-19. The portion of the joint rules cut said the panel would have a say on if a member could be limited or excluded from coming into the Capitol because of concerns about a person positive for the virus or awaiting a test spreading COVID-19. The session allows for remote participation.