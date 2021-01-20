Rules committee spat shows GOP divide in Legislature

"I'm asking for your vote, your support and your permission to please give us the opportunity to be included in these important decisions that affect us all, to give some more voice to those folks that feel this would help them and us finding consensus on these important issues," Garner said.

Galt took questions from fellow Republicans who questioned the reasons for adding a person to the committee.

"This would be for all members throughout this caucus ... whether they be on one side or the other," Galt said. "I know we're trying to be one Republican Party, but that involves hearing everyone's voice."

Tschida questioned Galt further.

"There seems to be this uncertainty about them versus us. And it seems to me there are already voices form a variety of disparate points of view that sit on the Rules Committee. So I would like some clarification from you, if you wouldn't mind please, about what 'us' means," Tschida said.

Galt grew short in his answer to Tschida.

"Representative, I think it is very clear what 'us' means, and I am not going to sit here and let everyone try to get me to do anything that everyone knows the answer to. We are moving forward as one party," Galt said.