Rule change would give majority the tie-breaker on administrative rules objections

Under Ellsworth's proposal, if an interim committee was divided on the question of if it wanted to object to an administrative rule, either the speaker of the House or president of the Senate could cast the tie-breaking vote.

Those leadership positions are held by whichever party has the majority in the Legislature, which is the GOP this session. Interim committees are generally split equally among Democrats and Republicans, and attempts that end ties signify a failed vote.

Under the amendment, the speaker or president would have no other role except breaking a tie on the question of objecting to administrative rules.

Ellsworth said he felt state agencies were using the administrative rules process to write their own laws. He said the amendment doesn't change the makeup of interim committees, but is targeted specifically at administrative rule objections.

"There's no boogeyman here," Ellsworth said. "It's a simple rule change that reigns in these agencies so that we can stop some of this legislation that ... it's legislation that's being brought by these agencies. It's abhorrent. It's not legislative intent and it's been abused."