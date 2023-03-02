Several bills addressing fish and game and access policies were debated in the days leading up to the transmittal deadline for the state Legislature. All general policy bills must clear they chamber they originated in by March 3.

House Bill 468, which would raise fines for illegally blocking public roads, is on the verge of passing the House.

Rep. Paul Green, R-Hardin, carried the legislation that would raise fines for failing to remove the encroachment on a public right of way from $10 per day to $100-$500 per day. Green said the bill could act as a deterrent to those who might want to block out the public from traveling county roads.

The low fines have long been criticized by hunting and access groups, but Green said the bill could also help landowners by reducing disputes and potential litigation.

HB 468 passed an initial vote in the House on a vote of 93-7.

Brought by Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, this trio of bills sought to expand the areas where bills from last session dealing with wolves and black bears apply. The House narrowly voted down the bills late Thursday after opponents raised concerns about grizzly bears and the authority of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Fielder carried bills in 2021 allowing snares for trapping wolves, lengthening wolf trapping season and allowing the use of hounds to hunt black bears in the spring. The commission then, through the regulation process, put restrictions on where that legislation would be implemented. Fielder has been critical of the restrictions, believing they go against the legislative intent to reduce predator populations.

Montana’s current wolf trapping regulations are complex in an effort to avoid trapping federally protected grizzlies and Canada lynx.

In lynx protection zones derived from a court settlement, and including parts of northwest and south-central Montana, snares for wolves may only be used on private lands.

In areas considered “occupied” by grizzly bears, the commission adopted a floating start date to wolf trapping season based on when grizzlies hibernate in a particular winter. The result has frequently been a later start date than the Dec. 15 offered before Fielder’s bill was passed.

The commission adopted a similar prohibition for the use of hounds to hunt black bears, keeping that hunt outside of grizzly occupied zones.

Fielder’s 2023 bills would have held the commission’s restrictions to outside of federally designated grizzly recovery zones adopted in 1993. Those are smaller areas than what is currently considered occupied territory.

“I’m trying to move the ball along the road to meet legislative intent,” he said on the House floor. “I was under impression legislative (branch) makes laws and executive (branch) executes the laws.”

The bill saw a mix of support and opposition both in committee on the floor. But opponents pointed to the opposition of Gov. Greg Gianforte, whose administration testified that the bills could harm efforts to see grizzlies delisted from the Endangered Species Act.

The bills ultimately failed on narrow 47-53, 49-51 and 47-53 votes, respectively.

This bill would limit non-resident upland bird hunters to shorter seasons, and it passed the Senate unanimously on an initial vote Thursday.

Currently nonresidents and residents can pursue different upland bird species from Sept. 1 until Jan. 1. The nonresident tag costs $110 for the season or $50 for three days.

SB 388 from Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, would restrict non-residents to two 14-day licenses that can be split into seven-day increments, or four licenses for three-day permits.

Flowers said that while the bill would only affect about 1% of nonresident hunters that come to Montana and hunt longer than 30 days, those hunters may be impactful. The bill aims to reduce pressure for residents, he said.

The bill has seen support from hunters concerned about crowding, but some concerns from merchants in northwest Montana, Flowers said. The bill was amended to allow purchase of two 14-day licenses to help alleviate some of those concerns, he said.

The Senate voted 50-0 on an initial vote.

Brought by Rep. Josh Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, House Bill 635 would set aside 15% of nonresident big game combination licenses for a landowner preference pool.

The measure would require a minimum ownership of 2,500 acres and also allow landowners to purchase an additional bonus point to increase their odds of drawing a hunting tag if they participated in a state program to increase public access in the previous year, such as the Block Management Program.

The bill is part of a package of bills negotiated and backed by hunting groups and outfitters who have often been at odds in the past. The idea behind the legislation is to reward them for providing wildlife habitat, encourage nonresident landowners to hunt their own property and in the process perhaps lessen hunting pressure on public lands.

HB 635 has been among the more controversial proposals to come out of the group. Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, spoke against the bill on Thursday, saying he was deeply concerned it could exacerbate the issue of nonresident landowners purchasing property in Montana as amenity hunting land.

The bill saw a tight vote in committee and that continued onto the floor with a vote of 54-45.