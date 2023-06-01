Both of Montana's Republican U.S. representatives voted against a deal to raise the federal government's borrowing limit for the next two years, putting them outside a bipartisan coalition that advanced the bill to the Senate late Wednesday.

A total of 314 representatives voted for the bill. Opposition was also bipartisan, with 117 opposed — a mix of 71 Republicans and 46 Democrats.

Democratic President Biden and Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy reached the deal earlier this week to raise the debt ceiling and make some spending reductions, among other changes like alterations to work requirements for those covered by some federal programs.

Congress needed to increase the debt ceiling to keep the federal government from defaulting on its bills. The threshold has been altered 78 times since 1960, according to the Washington Post, though in recent years the issue has become more politically charged.

Montana U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale posted a 20-second video to Twitter after the vote Wednesday night, calling it a "bad day" for America. "This is an insult to the American people," Rosendale said of the bill.

"The people of Montana did not send me to Washington to vote for a $4 trillion increase to our debt ceiling, which is why I will be voting NO on the Fiscal Irresponsibility Act this evening!" Rosendale said in a separate tweet.

Rosendale is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, which opposed the deal. In a letter Wednesday, the caucus went after Speaker Kevin McCarthy and said the bill "threatens to shatter Republican unity while, more importantly, it misses yet another critical opportunity to save Americans from fiscal ruin."

In a statement emailed Wednesday night, Montana U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke said he voted against the bill because it did not go far enough, though he did support some components.

“The bill was not all bad. It contained modest but needed work on permit reforms and negotiated spending reductions. The problem is that it is just not enough for Montana. We are faced with adding $4 trillion in debt. More has to be done to cut the budget and grow the economy," Zinke said. "Article I of the Constitution is clear — no money shall be withdrawn from the treasury but in Consequence of Appropriations made by law. I strongly believe we need to get back to that fundamental constitutional power."

Zinke also posted a video saying while he respected the people who brokered the deal, "at the end of the day it doesn't meet the bell" because it added $4 trillion to the debt and he felt it did not comply with the U.S. Constitution.

The bill is expected to clear the Senate, though the Washington Post reported Thursday a group of senators are seeking amendments that could delay its passage and require another House vote.

The Montana State News Bureau has contacted Montana's Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and Republican Sen. Steve Daines to ask about their thoughts on the legislation and how they expect to vote.

